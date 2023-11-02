Stewart Cink confirms that Tiger Woods has ramped up his practice sessions ahead of the Hero World Challenge 

Tiger Woods has been stepping up his practice sessions in anticipation of the upcoming Hero World Challenge, according to veteran golfer Stewart Cink. For those hoping to see the renowned golfer back on the course, the news is a ray of fresh hope.

Ahead of the WWT Championship, Stewart Cink spoke with Golf Channel's George Savaricas. During their interview, Cink revealed details of his most recent discussion with Tiger Woods.

Expand Tweet

Cink claims that Woods told him that he had started his practice schedule, which was a step in the right direction for his eventual comeback to competitive golf.

Although Cink remained silent on Tiger Woods competing in the Hero World Challenge, which takes place in less than a month, the golf legend's heightened practice intensity is sure to raise hopes of a comeback on the horizon.

Tiger Woods will be hosting an invitation-only competition in the coming weeks called the Hero World Challenge. A highly anticipated event on the golfing calendar, it typically attracts a star-studded field of some of the best players in the world.

Tiger Woods's injury during the Masters 2023

Unfortunately, Woods had to withdraw from the Masters due to a reaggravation of his plantar fasciitis. Expressing his disappointment, he took to social media, saying:

"I am disappointed to have to WD this morning due to reaggravating my plantar fasciitis. Thank you to the fans and to @TheMasters who have shown me so much love and support. Good luck to the players today!" said Woods in the tweet

Expand Tweet

This announcement was met with an outpouring of support from fans and fellow players, highlighting the widespread admiration and respect for Woods, as well as the collective hope for his swift recovery and return to competitive golf.

Schedule for the 2023 Hero World Challenge competition

For the eighth year in a row, the 2023 Hero World Challenge will return to the gorgeous Albany, Bahamas, from Thursday, November 30 to Sunday, December 3. During this esteemed event, golf fans can expect to see some of the best players in the world compete.

After a lengthy recuperation and rehabilitation period due to a catastrophic leg injury he incurred in an automobile accident earlier this year, Tiger Woods's comeback to professional golf would represent a huge milestone in his extraordinary career.

Many find motivation in his commitment to getting back into the sport, and the possibility of his competing in the Hero World Challenge further heightens the enthusiasm around the competition.

With GOLF Channel providing extensive live television coverage of all four rounds, fans can see all the exciting events as the tournament progresses.