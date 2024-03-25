“The lady that I hit didn’t look too good”- Chandler Phillips on spectator injured by his tee shot at Valspar Championship 2024

Chandler Phillips recently tied for third at the 2024 Valspar Championship. His final round of 2 under 69 saw him level with Mackenzie Hughes on Sunday. However, he also had an unfortunate incident with a fan who he accidentally hit.

Phillips hit a fan who was in the gallery at the Valspar Championship, and unfortunately drew blood. He was apologetic about the incident, and said that he did not mean to do it purposely. Speaking via Golf Week, Phillips said:

“Tell you the truth, after 8, I was kind of, I don’t know, man, I hit somebody, or, I hit actually two people, and the lady that I hit didn’t look too good. So, after that, I wasn’t right."

Chandler Phillips even said that he lost his concentration for the next few holes, feeling concerned for the woman.

"But I didn’t even get to talk to her or anything like that. I really hope that she’s doing OK. If she’s seeing this, I’m truly sorry. Obviously I’m not meaning to do that.”

The American golfer did go on to have a successful day after that, and ultimately finished three shots behind winner Peter Malanti.

2024 Valspar Championship final leaderboard explored

Peter Malanti took the win at the Valspar Championship with a score of 12 under par. Cameron Young finished second, two strokes behind Malanti, while Hughes and Phillips finished in joint third.

Following is the final leaderboard for the 2024 Valspar Championship:

1st. Peter Malnati

2nd. Cameron Young

T3. Chandler Phillips

T3. Mackenzie Hughes

T5. Xander Schauffele

T5. Ryan Moore

T5. Carl Yuan

T5. Adam Hadwin

T9. Christiaan Bezuidenhout

T9. K.H. Lee

11th Lucas Glover

T12. Billy Horschel

T12. Taylor Moore

T12. Chez Reavie

T12. Scott Stallings

T12. Kevin Roy

T17. Andrew Novak

T17. Akshay Bhatia

T17. Aaron Baddeley

T17. Matti Schmid

T17. Matt Wallace

T17. Thomas Detry

T17. Ben Griffin

T17. Joseph Bramlett

T17. Keith Mitchell

T26. Mac Meissner

T26. Dylan Wu

T26. Fred Biondi

T26. Kevin Streelman

T26. Lee Hodges

T26. Cameron Champ

T26. Séamus Power

T33. Sam Ryder

T33. Robert MacIntyre

T33. Justin Suh

T33. Max Greyserman

T33. Stewart Cink

T33. Adam Schenk

T33. Eric Cole

T33. Ryo Hisatsune

T33. Robby Shelton

T33. Tom Whitney

T33. Michael Kim

T33. Brendon Todd

T45. Sami Valimaki

T45. Maverick McNealy

T45. Greyson Sigg

T45. Kevin Dougherty

T49. Matt Kuchar

T49. Joel Dahmen

T49. Roger Sloan

T49. Jorge Campillo

T49. Adam Svensson

T54. Ryan Palmer

T54. Alexander Bjork

T54. Carson Young

T54. Webb Simpson

T54. Vince Whaley

T54. Norman Xiong

T54. Rico Hoey

T61. S.H. Kim

T61. Chris Gotterup

T61. Hayden Buckley

T64. Sam Stevens

T64. Nick Taylor

T64. Justin Thomas

T67. Harry Hall

T67. Chan Kim

T67. Parker Coody

T67. Ben Martin

T67. Doug Ghim

T72. Ryan Brehm

T72. Callum Tarren

T72. Hayden Springer

T75. Bronson Burgoon

T75. Alejandro Tosti

T75. David Skinns

The Valspar Championship boasted a prize purse of $8 million, of which Malnati took home $1.5 million.