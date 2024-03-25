“The lady that I hit didn’t look too good”- Chandler Phillips on spectator injured by his tee shot at Valspar Championship 2024

Chandler Phillips recently tied for third at the 2024 Valspar Championship. His final round of 2 under 69 saw him level with Mackenzie Hughes on Sunday. However, he also had an unfortunate incident with a fan who he accidentally hit.
Phillips hit a fan who was in the gallery at the Valspar Championship, and unfortunately drew blood. He was apologetic about the incident, and said that he did not mean to do it purposely. Speaking via Golf Week, Phillips said:
“Tell you the truth, after 8, I was kind of, I don’t know, man, I hit somebody, or, I hit actually two people, and the lady that I hit didn’t look too good. So, after that, I wasn’t right."
Chandler Phillips even said that he lost his concentration for the next few holes, feeling concerned for the woman.
"But I didn’t even get to talk to her or anything like that. I really hope that she’s doing OK. If she’s seeing this, I’m truly sorry. Obviously I’m not meaning to do that.”
The American golfer did go on to have a successful day after that, and ultimately finished three shots behind winner Peter Malanti.
2024 Valspar Championship final leaderboard explored
Peter Malanti took the win at the Valspar Championship with a score of 12 under par. Cameron Young finished second, two strokes behind Malanti, while Hughes and Phillips finished in joint third.
Following is the final leaderboard for the 2024 Valspar Championship:
The Valspar Championship boasted a prize purse of $8 million, of which Malnati took home $1.5 million.