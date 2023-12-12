“The league was started from scratch; we can do what we want”: Bubba Watson talks about potential tweaks in LIV Golf format

Bubba Watson is one of the most optimistic advocates of LIV Golf. The RangeGoats GC team captain sees a bright future in the circuit.

"The league was started from scratch; we can do what we want," Watson said recently.

The two-time Masters champion appeared in the most recent edition of the Fore Play podcast on Tuesday, December 12. He discussed several topics, including the future of the format used at LIV Golf.

According to Bubba Watson, the plan is for LIV Golf to eventually become a team-only golf circuit. If this vision comes to fruition, it would be unprecedented in the history of the sport.

"The long-term vision is going all-team, and then you can do some fun events like that, where it's two on two, it's maybe an alternate shot, and maybe scrambled, whatever, right? because it's open air. I mean, the league was started from scratch; we can do what we want," Bubba Watson said.

Watson also shared that the format could include the expansion of the LIV Golf field, reaching up to 60 players.

"The most we could ever have, I think we've seen on the board, is like 60. So most will have a 60. So we can do whatever we want," he said.

If Bubba Watson's prediction comes true, LIV Golf will grow from the current 12 teams to include 15 teams.

A look at the current format of LIV Golf mentioned by Bubba Watson

LIV Golf is a golf league composed of several tournaments held in different countries. The 2023 season included 13 tournaments and the Tour Championship. The 2024 season will keep the same number.

One of the main distinguishing features of this circuit is its format, as it is played both individually and in teams. All events include prize money and points for both concepts.

In the individual order, the tournaments are played with the so-called "shotgun start" method. The players are divided into 16 groups of three participants and start at the same time at different holes of the course.

The tournaments also have no cuts, so everyone receives prize money regardless of the place they occupy. However, not everyone receives points, which are the ones that define the individual ranking of the season.

The individual performance of the players has an impact on the result of the team to which they belong. The three best-placed players define the team's ranking. The first eight teams in each tournament receive points for the ranking.

At the end of the season, the four worst-performing players (excluding the team captains) are relegated and must fight for their return to the circuit in the Promotions Event.

Many of these aspects changed from the first to the second season of LIV Golf. Therefore, it would not be surprising if new modifications emerge for the 2024 season.