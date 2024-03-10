Having nearly abandoned professional golf for 12 years, Anthony Kim made a comeback to the sport, this time with the LIV league. His recent performance at LIV Hong Kong saw him secure the 50th position, finishing with a total of 3 over par and earning the golfer $60,000.

This experience made the American professional golfer express gratitude towards LIV Golf, appreciating the opportunity to be involved in it. Kim also shared that he has been focusing on improving his golf skills, having been away from the game for several years.

Anthony Kim said (via NUCLR Golf):

“I’m working on the right things and enjoying the time with my family. The LIV Golf experience has been amazing and I’m just thankful.”

Expand Tweet

Kim embarked on his second tournament of the year, the LIV Hong Kong, with an average beginning. Throughout the event held at the Hong Kong Country Club, he posted scores of 76, 72, and a 65 in his final round.

Despite the challenging start and the gradual improvement over the days, Kim concluded the tournament with a total score of 3 over par and a poor finish just like his participation in the LIV Jeddah tournament.

It’s worth mentioning that after securing a lucrative deal with the tour, Anthony Kim took part in the LIV Jeddah event last week. His performance there saw him score 76, 76, and 74, culminating in a 16 over-par finish. This outcome placed the wild card entry of the league in the 53rd spot at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club.

Anthony Kim to play at the Asian Tour event

Other than participating in the LIV league, Kim is also set to make an appearance on the Asian Tour. He is going to play at the International Series Macau tournament next week at the Macau Golf and Country Club.

The International Series Macau marks the year's second event of the International Series. Scheduled to run from March 14 to 17, 2024, this tournament features a prize pool of $2,000,000. Other prominent LIV participants in the event include Sergio Garcia, Graeme McDowell and Patrick Reed.

Participating in this competition could prove advantageous for Kim, offering him the opportunity to attain an Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR). Presently, the 38-year-old golfer lacks an OWGR ranking.

Furthermore, following the conclusion of the event, Kim is set to make another appearance at the LIV League Invitational Miami, slated for April 5-7, 2024.