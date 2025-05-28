The Memorial Tournament 2025 R1 Weather forecast: Will cloud cover prevent gameplay at Muirfield Village?

The Memorial Tournament, founded by Jack Nicklaus, returns to Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio, for its 50th edition. A limited field of 72 players will compete over four rounds with a 36-hole cut in place. The event offers a total purse of $20 million, with the champion set to receive 20% of that amount. Along with the financial prize, the winner will earn a handshake from Nicklaus himself, a long-standing tradition at this historic event.

As Round 1 gets underway on Thursday, May 29, weather conditions are expected to be favorable but breezy. The forecast predicts a high temperature of 24°C, with a RealFeel® of 25°C and a RealFeel Shade™ of 21°C. Winds will come out of the west-southwest at 24 km/h, with gusts reaching up to 50 km/h. These gusty conditions could present challenges, particularly on approach shots and putts.

Skies are forecast to be partly cloudy, with periods of sunshine throughout the day. Cloud cover is expected to average 57%. There is a 25% chance of precipitation, though no thunderstorms are predicted. No measurable rainfall is currently in the forecast. The UV Index will be at an extreme level of 11, and the AccuLumen Brightness Index is rated at 7, indicating bright playing conditions. Players will need to account for the wind while managing sun exposure during their rounds.

These conditions could influence scoring early in the tournament, with players needing to adjust to shifting gusts and fast greens.

Top players at the Memorial Tournament 2025

The PGA Tour moves to Ohio this week for the 2025 Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club. Defending champion Scottie Scheffler leads a strong field that features several Major winners, including Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth. Scheffler enters the event as the favorite with odds of +280, meaning a $100 wager would return $280 if he wins.

Other top contenders in the latest betting lines include Schauffele and Morikawa at +1600, Thomas at +1800 and Patrick Cantlay at +2200. The winner of this year’s Memorial Tournament will earn 700 FedExCup points, a valuable prize as the season continues toward the playoffs.

Scheffler has had strong starts of the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village in recent years, opening with a 67 in two of his last four appearances. He is currently listed at +1000 to lead after the opening round.

First-round play of the Memorial Tournament begins on Thursday (May 29) with tee times starting at 7:50 a.m. ET. As the tournament approaches, bettors face the decision of backing one of the event’s top-ranked players or considering longer shots such as Hideki Matsuyama (+3500), Sepp Straka (+4500) or Rickie Fowler (+8000). Those making picks may also want to look at expert projections and tournament models before finalizing their selections.

