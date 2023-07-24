“The new Captain America?” - Fans react as Michael Block gets his hands on the Ryder Cup

Although Michael Block is not going to be part of this year's Ryder Cup, he had the chance to hold the trophy on Sunday, July 23.

The 2023 Ryder Cup is scheduled to take place from September 29 to October 1, 2023, at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club, Italy.

Block shot to fame after finishing T15 at the PGA Championship in 2023. For his 1-over at the Oak Hill Country Club, he also received the Low Club Professional trophy. However, since then, he has participated in the Charles Schwab Challenge and the RBC Canadian Open but failed to make a cut in either of them.

On Sunday, Nuclr Golf shared the photograph of Block posing with the Ryder Cup trophy with a caption:

"JUST IN: The Block party will just not come to an end 🎉. Looks like the PGA pro has now gotten his hands on the Ryder Cup"

Although Block is far from being a contender for the US Ryder Cup team spot, the caption suggested he might travel to Italy. This received a mixed response from the fans. While many understood the humor behind it, some fans expressed their dissent over Block supposedly being picked for the Ryder Cup.

Here's a look at some of the reactions:

"The new Captain America?"

"Future captain"

"This guy’s 15 mins of fame is up"

"Good lord. When are we done talking about this. PGA had their moment when a LIV golfer won a major and diverted their attention to this dude, just give it a rest"

"Oh no, people are gonna get in their feelings seeing another tweet about Blockie!"

"He should be a lock for the Ryder Cup. If he isn't I mean what are we even doing here?"

"This guy will be in Italy parading around like a sideshow"

"Talk about spending 15 weeks in your 15 minutes. Over it"

"Outside of Dj Khalid, he might be the most cringey thing to happen to golf"

"Can’t wait to not see block stories anymore"

"Hopefully Zach picks him!! Take JTs spot!!"

"This guy reminds me of PSY a one hit wonder"

"Man, he works so hard as a PGA Pro. 🙄"

"I’d literally take him over JT for the Ryder Cup"

"Block party never ends !!!!!!"

"He needs more bracelets."

"Blockhead rumored to be named Vice Captain in early August."

"Huge fan of what he did at the PGA but can we be done with this BS?"

"BLOCK for Ryder Cup?? @OutrightKing59"

Will Michael Block play at the 2023 Ryder Cup?

Michael Block was last seen playing at the 2023 RBC Canadian Open

It seems highly unlikely that Michael Block will feature in the Ryder Cup later this year, as he has made just one cut this year in five starts and doesn't have enough points to get the automatic spot.

The possibility of Michael Block being one of the six captain's picks is also not very high. The 47-year-old golfer was last seen playing at the RBC Canadian Open, where he failed to make a cut.