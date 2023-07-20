The Open Championship drinks menu: Full menu and prices at Royal Liverpool explored  

The 151st Open Championship, featuring golf's best stars competing for the 2023 championship, is enthralling golf fans across the globe. The prestigious Open Championship is drawing hundreds of interested spectators at Wirral's Royal Liverpool Golf Club. While golfers demonstrate their skill and precision on the course, guests can enjoy a wide range of drinks and snacks to suit every taste.

The Open Championship is a competitive four-round, 72-hole stroke-play competition with a 36-hole cut to select the top contenders from 156 players. During the tremendous action and excitement, viewers can enjoy a variety of beverages that add elegance and leisure to the important event.

The Open Championship drinks menu explored

PGA TOUR @PGATOUR

🏌️ Tommy Fleetwood

🏌️ Tyrrell Hatton

🏌️ Viktor Hovland



Special crowds for a special group @TheOpen pic.twitter.com/JI4NcIWTg0 🏌️ Rory McIlroy🏌️ Tommy Fleetwood🏌️ Tyrrell Hatton🏌️ Viktor HovlandSpecial crowds for a special group @TheOpen twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Ciders and champagnes are among the refreshing drinks on the menu. Loch Lomond and Champagne Piaff have provided a wide range of options for all tastes. The Open menu delights guests with artisan gins and champagnes.

Champagne Piaff Brut NV:

125ml: £14 ($18.06)

Bottle 75cl: £80 ($103.20)

Champagne Piaff Rose NV:

125ml: £16 ($20.64)

Bottle 75cl: £90 ($116.10)

Champagne Piaff Blanc de Blancs:

Bottle 75cl: £145 ($187.05)

Ben Lomand Scottish Gin

25ml Gin and Mixer: £8 ($10.32), 50ml £12 ($15.48) Options include:

Classic

Open special edition

Blood orange and Pink grapefruit

Raspberry and elderflower

Blackberry and gooseberry

Ben Lomond Open Cocktail: £10 ($12.90)

Loch Lomand Single Malt Scotch Whiskey

151st Oloroso cask 25-year-old: 25ml £100 ($129), 50ml £200 ($258)

150th Mizunara Cask 29-year-old: 25ml £125 ($161.25), 50ml £250 ($322.50)

22-year-old organic 20223: 25ml £15 ($19.35), 50ml £30 ($38.70)

Open special edition - 2023 Royal Liverpool: 25ml £6 ($7.74), 50ml £10 ($12.90)

12-year-old perfectly balanced: 25ml £6 ($7.74), 50ml £10 ($12.90)

12-year-old inchmurrin orchard fruit: 25ml £6 ($7.74), 50ml £10 ($12.90)

12-year-old inchmoan rich smoke and spice: 25ml £6 ($7.74), 50ml £10 ($12.90)

14-year-old: 25ml £7 ($9.03), 50ml £13 ($16.77)

18-year-old: 25ml £10 ($12.90), 50ml £17 ($21.93)

Single grain: 25ml £4 ($5.16), 50ml £8 ($10.32)

Single grain peated: 25ml £4 ($5.16), 50ml £8 ($10.32)

Spearhead single grain whiskey: 25ml £4 ($5.16), 50ml £8 ($10.32)

Mixer: £2 ($2.58)

Cocktails:

Dramble: £10 ($12.90)

The Turn: £10 ($12.90)

Royal Liverpool Highball: £10 ($12.90)

Peachhead

Miscellaneous Drinks:

Singha: Pint £7.50 ($9.68), Half £4.50 ($5.81)

Whitstable Bay Pale Ale: Pint £7.50 ($9.68), Half £4.50 ($5.81)

Whitstable Bay Stout: Pint £7.50 ($9.68), Half £4.50 ($5.81)

Orchard View Cider: Pint £7.50 ($9.68), Half £4.50 ($5.81)

Heineken 0: 330ml £4.50 ($5.81)

Peroni Gluten-Free: £5.50 ($7.10)

Nice Sauvignon Blanc: 187ml £8 ($10.32)

Nice Pale Rose: 187ml £8 ($10.32)

Nice Malbec: 187ml £8 ($10.32)

Guests can enjoy the atmosphere and excitement of the Royal Liverpool Open while sipping a well-selected drink. The Open Championship's drinks menu will enhance the spectator experience, whether toasting a great shot or The Open Championship winner.