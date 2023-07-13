“The penalty for missing a driver just isn’t high enough”- Adam Scott reviews the ‘biggest evolutionary change’ in golf

Adam Scott turned pro in 2000, so he has over two decades of experience on the PGA Tour. He's seen a lot and the game has definitely changed since he first came up. The equipment, style of play, and more have evolved over the years and he's taken notice.

Recently, on a podcast with Smylie Kaufman, Scott revealed something that he considers to be one of the biggest changes in the sport:

“The biggest fundamental change in the game since I’ve been a pro, is traditionally the driver has been the hardest club to hit in the bag, and now it’s the most forgiving. And, that’s the biggest evolutionary change in the golf bag to me, out of the equipment."

He continued, saying that the game's items, the ball, and tee, have stayed, but the equipment has evolved dynamically over the years:

"The ball is the ball. But, the driver went from the hardest club to hit to now the most forgiving and the go to club for guys if they are nervous. The penalty for missing a driver just isn’t high enough anymore, in my opinion, at the top level."

He added:

"I’d like to address that first and see what knock on effects that has. If guys wanna swing at it 130 with a tiny driver head then good luck.”

Skill with the driver, in Scott's opinion, has become less necessary. Players can just swing their hardest and hit the ball extremely far, which often lessens the talent gap for those whose skills are with that club.

Scott claimed that when he came up, the driver was not something everyone could use well. He stated that only the best of the best could use it to their advantage, which isn't the case anymore.

Adam Scott details feelings on LIV Golf merger

The LIV Golf x PGA Tour merger took everyone by surprise. It also gave everyone an instant reaction, an immediate feeling to associate with the ordeal. Adam Scott admitted to Golf Digest that he was a bit emotional about the whole thing:

“I think as far as the deal goes, I'm happy to wait and see how the deal points are worked out and see whether that really suits as a whole. Of course I have some emotional..."

Adam Scott discussed the LIV Golf merger

He continued, saying that he was emotional because of his loyalty in the face of players defecting for a lot of money:

"I'm caught up emotionally because I stayed on the PGA Tour and this looks, it was put to us that if we left we were never coming back, and it seems there is going to be pathways back."

He added:

"You know, eventually we'll find out if that's the best for the game and how we feel. So I have some emotions about that, but kind of time often plays a big part in these things so see how it advances.”

Adam Scott clearly isn't the biggest fan of the merger, as a lot of PGA Tour stars have shown. Ultimately, unless something drastic occurs, the merger is still going through next season.

