"The PGA is a rudderless ship with no captain" - Fans react to the PGA Tour continuing negotiations with PIF and Strategic Sports Group

A few days after Jon Rahm's move to LIV Golf, the PGA Tour announced that it has agreed to continue its further discussion with Strategic Sports Groups as well as advance the negotiation with the Public Investment Fund (PIF).

Strategic Sports Group comprises Cohen Private Ventures (New York Mets), Wyc Grousbeck (Boston Celtics), Marc Attanasio (Milwaukee Brewers), Arthur Blank (Atlanta Falcons), Tom Ricketts (Chicago Cubs), Marc Lasry (Milwaukee Bucks), and Tom Werner and John Henry (Boston Red Sox). Fenway Sports Group is the parent company of the Boston Red Sox.

While other details in the memo were not shared by the PGA Tour Policy Board, it mentioned that it is pretty confident in 'an eventual, positive outcome for all players and the PGA TOUR as a whole.'

The PGA Tour's latest statement drew a lot of flak among the fans on social media. Many fans felt that it was impossible to compete with the PIF's funds. Here's a look at some of the responses:

"The @PGA is a rudderless ship with no captain clinging to an out of date paddle in a squall."

"Boy that should sure scare PIF. How does Monahan have a job. PGA has turned into a comedy of errors."

"Oh boy. When will they learn. By agreeing to negotiate with SSC, they are basically forcing PIF to continue poaching. This is gonna be a bloodbath. Wow."

"If they want to survive this, Jay needs the fired. Like 2 weeks ago. Lol"

"If I’m a player on the PGA TOUR I would immediately be contacting LIV. The PGA Tour is in its final death throes and I wouldn’t want to be anywhere close when it goes tits up."

"The same Fenway Group that lets all the best Red Sox players walk in free agency because they don’t wanna pay them?"

"PIF shouldn't waste time negotiating with PGAT anymore. Keep it as a feeder tour, utilizing it and DP World to help expand the LIV product into a Super Tour. Eventually, top players will be drawn to LIV for better compensation and opportunities.#LIVGolf #PGAT"

"That group can’t compete financially with PIF…."

"PIF don’t mind working with minority shareholders but PGAT’s market value is only around $1.5- $2bn. It’ll be an interesting conversation 😂"

"There not going like this. Now there going spend another 600 mill on someone. There going to ridiculously spend to take players now"

"I am losing my interest in pro golf. I may watch a couple of the majors this year. But PGA golf has just about lost me for good."

"Is this the Tour frantically trying to remain in charge or is this a requirement to have another US group involved to receive DOJ approval of a deal with PIF?"

"Just go with PIF and get it over with"

Who topped the PGA Tour money list in 2024?

Viktor Hovland became the highest-earning player in the PGA Tour 2022–23 season as he bagged $37.1 million this year. He won the Memorial Tournament, the BMW Championship, and the Tour Championship. He earned $14.1 million from tournaments, $18 million for claiming the FedEx Cup, and $5 million for being T7 on the PGA Tour's PIP list this year.