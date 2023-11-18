The RSM Classic 2023: Saturday Round 3 tee times and pairings

Day 2 of The RSM Classic 2023 ended with Ludvig Aberg in the lead. The young Swede climbed atop the leaderboard after firing a second-round 64, scoring 11-under 131. The golfer beat the likes of Denny McCarthy, Eric Cole and Sam Ryder by one shot to take the lead. The event will resume its third round at 8:55 am ET.

Unlike Day 1 of the competition, the weather on Friday was favorable. The event completed its second round without delays and saw several big-name golfers, including Billy Horschel and Padraig Harrington, make their way out of the competition due to Friday’s 36-hole cut.

The third round of The RSM Classic will begin as scheduled.

Expand Tweet

The RSM Classic 2023 Round 3 tee times

The top 65 golfers and ties on The RSM Classic field will resume their play on Saturday. Round 3 of the competition will tee off at 8:55 am with the pairing of Tano Goya, Russell Knox and Kevin Tway on the first tee. Thomas Detry, Si Woo Kim and Carl Yuan will follow suit at 9:05 am.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, the pairing of Nico Echavarria, Stewart Cink and Chris Kirk will resume their outing on the 10th tee at 8:55 am. Event leader Ludvig Aberg will have a late tee off at 11:05 am. He will resume play alongside Denny McCarthy and Sam Ryder on the first tee.

Day 1 leader Eric Cole will join Austin Eckroat and Matt Kuchar to tee off at 10:54 am.

Complete Saturday tee times for The RSM Classic 2023 (All times ET):

1st tee

8:55 am - Tano Goya, Russell Knox, Kevin Tway

9:05 am - Thomas Detry, Si Woo Kim, Carl Yuan

9:15 am - Maverick McNealy, Austin Smotherman, Justin Suh

9:26 am - Luke List, Davis Thompson, Ricky Barnes

9:37 am - Alex Noren, William McGirt, Stephan Jaeger

9:48 am - Wesley Bryan, Vince Whaley, Akshay Bhatia

9:59 am - Adam Schenk, Brendon Todd, Greyson Sigg

10:10 am - Matt NeSmith, Cameron Young, Robert Streb

10:21 am - Adam Svensson, Nicholas Lindheim, Kelly Kraft

10:32 am - Taylor Montgomery, Mackenzie Hughes, Ben Griffin

10:43 am - Tyler Duncan, Peter Kuest, Ben Kohles

10:54 am - Eric Cole, Austin Eckroat, Matt Kuchar

11:05 am - Ludvig Aberg, Denny McCarthy, Sam Ryder

10th tee

8:55 am - Nico Echavarria, Stewart Cink, Chris Kirk

9:05 am - Ben Carr, Kramer Hickock, Camilo Villegas

9:15 am - Kevin Kisner, Nick Hardy, Cody Gribble

9:26 am - Brent Grant, Matt Atkins, Ryan Moore

9:37 am - Will Gordon, Tommy Gainey, Brandon Wu

9:48 am - Corey Conners, Brian Gay, K.H. Lee

9:59 am - Brian Harman, Patton Kizzire, Fred Biondi

10:10 am - Charley Hoffman, Harry Higgs, Satoshi Kodaira

10:21 am - Ben Crane, Alex Smalley, Russell Henley

10:32 am - J.T. Poston, Harris English, Scott Piercy

10:43 am - Curtis Thompson, Cameron Percy, Aaron Baddeley

10:54 am - Carson Young, Chesson Hadley, J.J. Spaun

Sunday’s final round tee times for the PGA Tour's RSM Classic 2023 will be updated after Saturday’s round.