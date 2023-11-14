The RSM Classic 2023: Schedule, top players, prize money and more explored

The PGA Tour will now move to St. Simons Island, Georgia, for the RSM Classic 2023, which will take place from Thursday, November 16 to Sunday, November 19, at the Sea Island Golf Resort in St. Simons Island.
The RSM Classic 2023 will mark the end of the PGA Tour 2022–23 season, as it is the seventh and final event of the FedEx Fall series. Following this event, only the top 125 players in the standings will be able to secure their cards for the next season.
Schedule
Here's the schedule for the 2023 RSM Classic (all times ET):
Thursday, November 16
- Round 1: 12–3 pm (Golf Channel/Peacock)
Friday, November 17
- Round 2: 12–3 pm (Golf Channel/Peacock)
Saturday, November 18
- Round 3: 1-4 pm (Golf Channel/Peacock)
Sunday, November 19
- Round 4: 1-4 pm (Golf Channel/Peacock)
Top Players
11 of the top 50 players in the Original World Golf Ranking will be in action at the Sea Island Golf Resort this week. Brian Harman, Cameron Young, Billy Horschel, Matt Kuchar, and Si Woo Kim are a few of the top names in action at the Fed Fall's final event. Open champion Harman is the highest-ranked player in this week's field.
Here are the top players competing at the RSM Classic 2023:
- Brian Harman (9)
- Cameron Young (18)
- Russell Henley (25)
- Corey Conners (33)
- Denny McCarthy (36)
- Harris English (39)
- J.T. Poston (40)
- Si Woo Kim (41)
- Adam Schenk (45)
- Eric Cole (48)
- Chris Kirk (49)
Purse
The Seaside Golf Course event will witness 156 players competing for the $8.4 million purse. The winner will bag $1,512,000 on Sunday, November 19. Here's the payout for the top 30 position holders at the RSM Classic 2023:
- 1: $1,512,000
- 2: $915,600
- 3: $579,600
- 4: $411,600
- 5: $344,400
- 6: $304,500
- 7: $283,500
- 8: $262,500
- 9: $245,700
- 10: $228,900
- 11: $212,100
- 12: $195,300
- 13: $178,500
- 14: $161,700
- 15: $153,300
- 16: $144,900
- 17: $136,500
- 18: $128,100
- 19: $119,700
- 20: $111,300
- 21: $102,900
- 22: $94,500
- 23: $87,780
- 24: $81,060
- 25: $74,340
- 26: $67,620
- 27: $65,100
- 28: $62,580
- 29: $60,060
- 30: $57,540
The field for the RSM Classic 2023 explored
Here's the field for the 2023 RSM Classic:
- Zecheng Dou
- Zach Johnson
- Zac Blair
- William McGirt
- Will Gordon
- Wesley Bryan
- Webb Simpson
- Vince Whaley
- Tyson Alexander
- Tyler Duncan
- Troy Merritt
- Trevor Werbylo
- Trevor Cone
- Thomas Detry
- Taylor Pendrith
- Taylor Montgomery
- Tano Goya
- Sung Kang
- Stewart Cink
- Stephan Jaeger
- Si Woo Kim
- Sean O'Hair
- Scott Stallings
- Scott Piercy
- Scott Harrington
- Satoshi Kodaira
- Sam Stevens
- Sam Ryder
- S.Y. Noh
- Ryan Palmer
- Ryan Moore
- Ryan Gerard
- Ryan Brehm
- Ryan Armour
- Russell Knox
- Russell Henley
- Robert Streb
- Robby Shelton
- Ricky Barnes
- Richy Werenski
- Peter Malnati
- Peter Kuest
- Paul Haley II
- Patton Kizzire
- Padraig Harrington
- Nico Echavarria
- Nick Watney
- Nick Hardy
- Nicholas Lindheim
- Nate Lashley
- MJ Daffue
- Michael Gligic
- Maxwell Ford
- Max McGreevy
- Maverick McNealy
- Matti Schmid
- Matthias Schwab
- Matt NeSmith
- Matt Kuchar
- Martin Trainer
- Martin Laird
- Mark Hubbard
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Luke List
- Ludvig Aberg
- Lanto Griffin
- Kyle Westmoreland
- Kramer Hickok
- Kevin Yu
- Kevin Tway
- Kevin Streelman
- Kevin Roy
- Kevin Kisner
- Kevin Chappell
- Kelly Kraft
- Keith Mitchell
- K.H. Lee
- Justin Suh
- Justin Lower
- Josh Teater
- Jonathan Byrd
- Jonas Blixt
- Jimmy Walker
- Jim Herman
- Jason Dufner
- Jacob Tilton
- J.T. Poston
- J.J. Spaun
- Henrik Norlander
- Hayden Buckley
- Harry Higgs
- Harrison Endycott
- Harris English
- Hank Lebioda
- Greyson Sigg
- Grayson Murray
- Fred Biondi
- Francesco Molinari
- Eric Cole
- Dylan Wu
- Dylan Frittelli
- Doug Ghim
- Doc Redman
- Denny McCarthy
- Davis Thompson
- Davis Riley
- Davis Love III
- David Lingmerth
- David Ford
- Corey Conners
- Cody Gribble
- Chris Stroud
- Chris Kirk
- Chesson Hadley
- Charley Hoffman
- Chad Ramey
- Carson Young
- Carl Yuan
- Camilo Villegas
- Cameron Young
- Cameron Percy
- Cameron Champ
- Callum Tarren
- C.T. Pan
- Brice Garnett
- Brian Stuard
- Brian Harman
- Brian Gay
- Brent Grant
- Brendon Todd
- Brandon Wu
- Billy Horschel
- Ben Taylor
- Ben Martin
- Ben Kohles
- Ben Griffin
- Ben Crane
- Ben Carr
- Austin Smotherman
- Austin Eckroat
- Austin Cook
- Augusto Núñez
- Andrew Novak
- Andrew Landry
- Alex Smalley
- Alex Noren
- Akshay Bhatia
- Adam Svensson
- Adam Schenk
- Adam Long
- Aaron Rai
- Aaron Baddeley