The RSM Classic 2023: Schedule, top players, prize money and more explored

The PGA Tour will now move to St. Simons Island, Georgia, for the RSM Classic 2023, which will take place from Thursday, November 16 to Sunday, November 19, at the Sea Island Golf Resort in St. Simons Island.

The RSM Classic 2023 will mark the end of the PGA Tour 2022–23 season, as it is the seventh and final event of the FedEx Fall series. Following this event, only the top 125 players in the standings will be able to secure their cards for the next season.

Schedule

Here's the schedule for the 2023 RSM Classic (all times ET):

Thursday, November 16

Round 1: 12–3 pm (Golf Channel/Peacock)

Friday, November 17

Round 2: 12–3 pm (Golf Channel/Peacock)

Saturday, November 18

Round 3: 1-4 pm (Golf Channel/Peacock)

Sunday, November 19

Round 4: 1-4 pm (Golf Channel/Peacock)

Top Players

11 of the top 50 players in the Original World Golf Ranking will be in action at the Sea Island Golf Resort this week. Brian Harman, Cameron Young, Billy Horschel, Matt Kuchar, and Si Woo Kim are a few of the top names in action at the Fed Fall's final event. Open champion Harman is the highest-ranked player in this week's field.

Here are the top players competing at the RSM Classic 2023:

Brian Harman (9)

Cameron Young (18)

Russell Henley (25)

Corey Conners (33)

Denny McCarthy (36)

Harris English (39)

J.T. Poston (40)

Si Woo Kim (41)

Adam Schenk (45)

Eric Cole (48)

Chris Kirk (49)

Purse

The Seaside Golf Course event will witness 156 players competing for the $8.4 million purse. The winner will bag $1,512,000 on Sunday, November 19. Here's the payout for the top 30 position holders at the RSM Classic 2023:

1: $1,512,000

2: $915,600

3: $579,600

4: $411,600

5: $344,400

6: $304,500

7: $283,500

8: $262,500

9: $245,700

10: $228,900

11: $212,100

12: $195,300

13: $178,500

14: $161,700

15: $153,300

16: $144,900

17: $136,500

18: $128,100

19: $119,700

20: $111,300

21: $102,900

22: $94,500

23: $87,780

24: $81,060

25: $74,340

26: $67,620

27: $65,100

28: $62,580

29: $60,060

30: $57,540

The field for the RSM Classic 2023 explored

Here's the field for the 2023 RSM Classic:

Zecheng Dou

Zach Johnson

Zac Blair

William McGirt

Will Gordon

Wesley Bryan

Webb Simpson

Vince Whaley

Tyson Alexander

Tyler Duncan

Troy Merritt

Trevor Werbylo

Trevor Cone

Thomas Detry

Taylor Pendrith

Taylor Montgomery

Tano Goya

Sung Kang

Stewart Cink

Stephan Jaeger

Si Woo Kim

Sean O'Hair

Scott Stallings

Scott Piercy

Scott Harrington

Satoshi Kodaira

Sam Stevens

Sam Ryder

S.Y. Noh

Ryan Palmer

Ryan Moore

Ryan Gerard

Ryan Brehm

Ryan Armour

Russell Knox

Russell Henley

Robert Streb

Robby Shelton

Ricky Barnes

Richy Werenski

Peter Malnati

Peter Kuest

Paul Haley II

Patton Kizzire

Padraig Harrington

Nico Echavarria

Nick Watney

Nick Hardy

Nicholas Lindheim

Nate Lashley

MJ Daffue

Michael Gligic

Maxwell Ford

Max McGreevy

Maverick McNealy

Matti Schmid

Matthias Schwab

Matt NeSmith

Matt Kuchar

Martin Trainer

Martin Laird

Mark Hubbard

Mackenzie Hughes

Luke List

Ludvig Aberg

Lanto Griffin

Kyle Westmoreland

Kramer Hickok

Kevin Yu

Kevin Tway

Kevin Streelman

Kevin Roy

Kevin Kisner

Kevin Chappell

Kelly Kraft

Keith Mitchell

K.H. Lee

Justin Suh

Justin Lower

Josh Teater

Jonathan Byrd

Jonas Blixt

Jimmy Walker

Jim Herman

Jason Dufner

Jacob Tilton

J.T. Poston

J.J. Spaun

Henrik Norlander

Hayden Buckley

Harry Higgs

Harrison Endycott

Harris English

Hank Lebioda

Greyson Sigg

Grayson Murray

Fred Biondi

Francesco Molinari

Eric Cole

Dylan Wu

Dylan Frittelli

Doug Ghim

Doc Redman

Denny McCarthy

Davis Thompson

Davis Riley

Davis Love III

David Lingmerth

David Ford

Corey Conners

Cody Gribble

Chris Stroud

Chris Kirk

Chesson Hadley

Charley Hoffman

Chad Ramey

Carson Young

Carl Yuan

Camilo Villegas

Cameron Young

Cameron Percy

Cameron Champ

Callum Tarren

C.T. Pan

Brice Garnett

Brian Stuard

Brian Harman

Brian Gay

Brent Grant

Brendon Todd

Brandon Wu

Billy Horschel

Ben Taylor

Ben Martin

Ben Kohles

Ben Griffin

Ben Crane

Ben Carr

Austin Smotherman

Austin Eckroat

Austin Cook

Augusto Núñez

Andrew Novak

Andrew Landry

Alex Smalley

Alex Noren

Akshay Bhatia

Adam Svensson

Adam Schenk

Adam Long

Aaron Rai

Aaron Baddeley