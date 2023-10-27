“The Tour is the Tour” - Nick Faldo slams PGA Tour vs LIV Golf fight while recalling the 2023 Ryder Cup

English golfer Nick Faldo recently opened up about the controversial LIV Golf vs. PGA Tour fight. In his recent interview with Sky Sports, Faldo recalled the 2023 Ryder Cup, where Team Europe registered a five-point victory over Team USA. However, there was only one LIV golfer, Brooks Koepka, who played in the tournament.

Faldo spoke about the difference between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf. He said Tours have different formats. LIV Golf is a 54-hole format game, while Tour tournaments take place in a 72-hole format. Moreover, players need to make cuts in the Tour events while LIV Golf is a no-cut series.

Speaking about LIV Golf and the PGA Tour, Faldo said:

“It is a different style of golf (LIV). And the Tour is the Tour, or the Tours, you know, and we would deem it as proper golf, 72 holes, 36-hole cut. All of that is all part of your learning experience. ‘Cause you’ve gotta strive, you know? Here’s the bottom line, you know, you’ve got to strive, you know, everything in life is a struggle, isn’t it? So you strive and from striving, you then achieve something."

Nick Faldo also spoke about the Ryder Cup veterans, including Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood and Sergio Garcia, who resigned from the DP World Tour to continue their LIV Golf journey and hence missed the 2023 Ryder Cup.

Adding to his statement, Faldo said:

"They shouldn’t be there because they’ve gone off and you’ve got to move on. They’re all at the age where Europe needs to find a new breed of 25-year-olds that can play half a dozen or more Ryder Cups, and I think we’re going to have that. They’re done. It’s a rival tour."

"If you work for a company for 20 years and you then leave to go to a rival company, I can promise you your picture won’t still be on the wall. You’ve moved on. Fine, off you go," he added.

Earlier in June, the PGA Tour dropped a bombshell after announcing a shocking merger with the LIV Golf. However, the agreement has been investigated by the government of the United States and the decision will possibly be announced by the end of this year.

LIV golfers denied OWGR points

LIV golfers are only playing for cash as now they will not be included in the Official World Golf rankings. Earlier this month, the OWGR officials rejected the application of the LIV Golf in which they were seeking for the ranking points.

The rejection of LIV golfers from the OWGR points will make them struggle to qualify for the Majors.

Announcing the news, chairman of the OWGR board, Peter Dawson said (via the Association Press):

"We are not at war with them. This decision not to make them eligible is not political. It is entirely technical. LIV players are self-evidently good enough to be ranked. They're just not playing in a format where they can be ranked equitably with the other 24 tours and thousands of players trying to compete on them."

The 2023 LIV Golf season came to an end last week. However, their schedule for the upcoming season is not announced yet.