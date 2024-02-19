“The trophy would have been a better bonus” - Luke List on winning $1,800,000 at The Genesis Invitational 2024

The Genesis Invitational 2024 concluded on Sunday with Hideki Matsuyama lifting the trophy. The Japanese golfer shot a bogey-free 9-under 62 at the Riviera Country Club outside Los Angeles to beat Will Zalatoris (69) and Luke List (68). The duo finished T-2 at 14 under and won $1,800,000 each.
While Zalatoris was seemingly happy for a strong finish at the event, List was in awe of the massive paycheck. Following the event’s final round on Sunday, the 39-year-old golfer lauded the PGA Tour for “getting the sponsors and the right people” which in turn increased the players’ paychecks.
Dubbing the elevated events “pretty strong,” the 2x Tour winner noted that winning the Genesis Invitational “trophy would have been a lot better bonus.” The world no.57-ranked golfer also noted that the move to increase prize money purses ‘kind of combat’ LIV Golf.
Speaking to the media at Riviera about the Genesis Invitational’s massive prize money payout, Luke List said: (2:40)
"These elevated events are pretty strong. I think that the Tour has done a really good job of getting the sponsors and the right people behind it to kind of combat what the LIV (Golf) is doing. And giving us an opportunity for these top guys to make their due. And that's obviously a nice bonus. The trophy would have been a lot better bonus.”
List concluded the comment noting that he might win a trophy in the next event.
The Genesis Invitational prize money
The Genesis Invitational was the third signature event of the 2024 PGA Tour schedule. Owing to the event’s elevated nature, the Riviera tournament had a $20,000,000 prize purse. Hideki Matsuyama won the event on Sunday and bagged the winner’s paycheck of $4,000,000. Apart from the hefty sum, the Japanese golfer also won 700 valuable FedEx Cup points.
Luke List and Will Zalatoris won $1,800,000 each for finishing T2. Early event leader Patrick Cantlay settled for a T4 finish with Adam Hadwin and Patrick Cantlay. The trio won $866,667 each.
Harris English won $700,000 for finishing solo-seventh, Tom Hoge bagged $646,000 for eighth, while ninth-placed Jason Day returned home with $600,000. Chase Johnson, who finished last on the 51-man final leaderboard, won $51,000.
Listed below is the final prize money payout for golfers at The Genesis Invitational 2024:
- WIN: Hideki Matsuyama - $4,000,000
- T2: Luke List - $1,800,000
- T2: Will Zalatoris - $1,800,000
- T4: Adam Hadwin - $866,667
- T4: Xander Schauffele - $866,667
- T4: Patrick Cantlay - $866,667
- 7: Harris English - $700,000
- 8: Tom Hoge - $646,000
- 9: Jason Day - $600,000
- T10: Sam Burns - $455,000
- T10: Tommy Fleetwood - $455,000
- T10: Scottie Scheffler - $455,000
- T10: Eric Cole - $455,000
- T10: Adam Svensson - $455,000
- T10: J.T. Poston - $455,000
- T16: Byeong Hun An - $329,000
- T16: Max Homa - $329,000
- T16: Cameron Young - $329,000
- T19: Collin Morikawa - $251,400
- T19: Ludvig Aberg - $251,400
- T19: Viktor Hovland - $251,400
- T19: Adam Scott - $251,400
- T19: Tony Finau - $251,400
- T24: Lee Hodges - $164,857
- T24: Tom Kim - $164,857
- T24: Rory McIlroy - $164,857
- T24: Russell Henley - $164,857
- T24: Christiaan Bezuidenhout - $164,857
- T24: Beau Hossler - $164,857
- T24: Corey Conners - $164,857
- T31: Taylor Moore - $123,000
- T31: Seamus Power - $123,000
- T31: Brendon Todd - $123,000
- T31: Mackenzie Hughes - $123,000
- T35: Rickie Fowler - $106,500
- T35: Lucas Glover - $106,500
- T37: Sahith Theegala - $96,500
- T37: Ben Griffin - $96,500
- T39: Nicolai Hojgaard - $82,000
- T39: Gary Woodland - $82,000
- T39: Denny McCarthy - $82,000
- T39: Nick Taylor - $82,000
- T39: Kurt Kitayama - $82,000
- T44: Emiliano Grillo - $62,400
- T44: Si Woo Kim - $62,400
- T44: Andrew Putnam - $62,400
- T44: Sungjae Im - $62,400
- T44: Brian Harman - $62,400
- 49: Cam Davis - $54,000
- 50: Charley Hoffman - $52,000
- 51: Chase Johnson - $51,000
After a successful Genesis Invitational outing, the PGA Tour now heads to Vidanta for the Mexico Open 2024.