“The trophy would have been a better bonus” - Luke List on winning $1,800,000 at The Genesis Invitational 2024

The Genesis Invitational 2024 concluded on Sunday with Hideki Matsuyama lifting the trophy. The Japanese golfer shot a bogey-free 9-under 62 at the Riviera Country Club outside Los Angeles to beat Will Zalatoris (69) and Luke List (68). The duo finished T-2 at 14 under and won $1,800,000 each.

While Zalatoris was seemingly happy for a strong finish at the event, List was in awe of the massive paycheck. Following the event’s final round on Sunday, the 39-year-old golfer lauded the PGA Tour for “getting the sponsors and the right people” which in turn increased the players’ paychecks.

Dubbing the elevated events “pretty strong,” the 2x Tour winner noted that winning the Genesis Invitational “trophy would have been a lot better bonus.” The world no.57-ranked golfer also noted that the move to increase prize money purses ‘kind of combat’ LIV Golf.

Speaking to the media at Riviera about the Genesis Invitational’s massive prize money payout, Luke List said: (2:40)

"These elevated events are pretty strong. I think that the Tour has done a really good job of getting the sponsors and the right people behind it to kind of combat what the LIV (Golf) is doing. And giving us an opportunity for these top guys to make their due. And that's obviously a nice bonus. The trophy would have been a lot better bonus.”

List concluded the comment noting that he might win a trophy in the next event.

The Genesis Invitational prize money

The Genesis Invitational was the third signature event of the 2024 PGA Tour schedule. Owing to the event’s elevated nature, the Riviera tournament had a $20,000,000 prize purse. Hideki Matsuyama won the event on Sunday and bagged the winner’s paycheck of $4,000,000. Apart from the hefty sum, the Japanese golfer also won 700 valuable FedEx Cup points.

Luke List and Will Zalatoris won $1,800,000 each for finishing T2. Early event leader Patrick Cantlay settled for a T4 finish with Adam Hadwin and Patrick Cantlay. The trio won $866,667 each.

Harris English won $700,000 for finishing solo-seventh, Tom Hoge bagged $646,000 for eighth, while ninth-placed Jason Day returned home with $600,000. Chase Johnson, who finished last on the 51-man final leaderboard, won $51,000.

Listed below is the final prize money payout for golfers at The Genesis Invitational 2024:

WIN: Hideki Matsuyama - $4,000,000

T2: Luke List - $1,800,000

T2: Will Zalatoris - $1,800,000

T4: Adam Hadwin - $866,667

T4: Xander Schauffele - $866,667

T4: Patrick Cantlay - $866,667

7: Harris English - $700,000

8: Tom Hoge - $646,000

9: Jason Day - $600,000

T10: Sam Burns - $455,000

T10: Tommy Fleetwood - $455,000

T10: Scottie Scheffler - $455,000

T10: Eric Cole - $455,000

T10: Adam Svensson - $455,000

T10: J.T. Poston - $455,000

T16: Byeong Hun An - $329,000

T16: Max Homa - $329,000

T16: Cameron Young - $329,000

T19: Collin Morikawa - $251,400

T19: Ludvig Aberg - $251,400

T19: Viktor Hovland - $251,400

T19: Adam Scott - $251,400

T19: Tony Finau - $251,400

T24: Lee Hodges - $164,857

T24: Tom Kim - $164,857

T24: Rory McIlroy - $164,857

T24: Russell Henley - $164,857

T24: Christiaan Bezuidenhout - $164,857

T24: Beau Hossler - $164,857

T24: Corey Conners - $164,857

T31: Taylor Moore - $123,000

T31: Seamus Power - $123,000

T31: Brendon Todd - $123,000

T31: Mackenzie Hughes - $123,000

T35: Rickie Fowler - $106,500

T35: Lucas Glover - $106,500

T37: Sahith Theegala - $96,500

T37: Ben Griffin - $96,500

T39: Nicolai Hojgaard - $82,000

T39: Gary Woodland - $82,000

T39: Denny McCarthy - $82,000

T39: Nick Taylor - $82,000

T39: Kurt Kitayama - $82,000

T44: Emiliano Grillo - $62,400

T44: Si Woo Kim - $62,400

T44: Andrew Putnam - $62,400

T44: Sungjae Im - $62,400

T44: Brian Harman - $62,400

49: Cam Davis - $54,000

50: Charley Hoffman - $52,000

51: Chase Johnson - $51,000

After a successful Genesis Invitational outing, the PGA Tour now heads to Vidanta for the Mexico Open 2024.