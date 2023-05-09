“The weather’s been a little bit schizophrenic” - Oak Hill is ready to host the PGA Championship amidst 'unpredictable' weather conditions

The PGA Championship will be held at Oak Hills Country Club next week. Officials have begun preparations on the Oak Hill East Course in order to make it ready for the PGA Championship.

Jeff Corcoran, the superintendent of Oak Hill Country Club, assured golf fans that the course is ready to host the major championship. Corcoran stated in one of his interviews last week, as quoted by Yahoo! Sports:

“Yeah, it’s been an interesting type of spring; the weather’s been a little bit schizophrenic.

“We’ve had some warm weather, we’ve had adequate rainfall, so I think that when it’s all said and done, the next two weeks look really good and I think we’re gonna be in a good spot,” he added.

This is the third time the Oak Hills Golf Course is preparing for a tournament in May, but this one is a bit early. However, the rough weather has been the primary defence of the golf course. The weather forecast indicates that the days will be generally bright, with high temperatures in the 60s and lows in the 40s.

Jeff Corcoran is doing everything he can to ensure the tournament's success. When the typical course staff is said to be around 60, Corcoran has increased it to around 130 during the PGA Championship. When asked about the approaching huge event, he stated:

“For me and my profession, this is our Super Bowl. I would say that if you ask all the guys on our staff that really have a vested interest in this industry, I think they’ll tell you the same thing; if you’re not nervous, then it doesn’t mean anything. The world’s watching, it’s a major championship, and if you love golf, this is what it boils down to. And we have the opportunity to prepare a golf course for the PGA Championship. It’s one of those moments that you kind of wish for.”

All about PGA Championship's venue Oak Hill Country Club

The Oak Hill Country Club will host the PGA Championship. The course is located in Pittsford, New York. It was established in 1901 by Donald J. Rose.

Oak Hill is split into two courses: West and East. Donald J. Rose created both of them. The east course is 7,390 yards, while the west course measures 6,735 yards.

The PGA Championship is held on the Oak Hill East course. It is developed around Allen Creek's east branch. The golf course has undergone several transformations over the years.

Robert Trent Jones Sr. made the first alteration in the early 1960s. Golf Digest placed it 22nd among America's 100 Greatest Golf Courses in 2019.

Here is a list of all the major tournaments hosted by the Oak Hill East course over the years:

1949: U.S. Amateur

Winner: Charles Coe

1956: U.S. Open

Winner: Cary Middlecoff

1968: U.S. Open

Winner: Lee Trevino

1980: PGA Championship

Winner: Jack Nicklaus

1984: U.S. Senior Open

Winner: Miller Barber

1989: U.S. Open

Winner: Curtis Strange

1995: Ryder Cup

Winner: Europe

1998: U.S. Amateur

Winner: Hank Kuehne

2003: PGA Championship

Winner: Shaun Micheel

2008: Senior PGA Championship

Winner: Jay Haas

2013: PGA Championship

Winner: Jason Dufner

2019: Senior PGA Championship

Winner: Ken Tanigawa

