There's a bunch of guys looking to come over: Brooks Koepka backs Greg Norman’s claims of new players joining LIV Golf

Brooks Koepka has come out to back LIV CEO and Commissioner Greg Norman’s claims on more players joining the rebel series. Supporting Norman’s claims of a “long list” of players looking to join the fledgling tour, Koepka said that he’s sure there are a “bunch of guys who are looking to come over.”

Koepka, who finished runner-up at the Masters, said that he isn’t actively recruiting players for LIV Golf. However, he stated that he knows some who would like to make the defection. Claiming that there are college/younger players looking to join the Saudi-backed series, the LIV Golf Orlando winner believes the stronger LIV gets, the better it is.

Speaking ahead of LIV Golf Adelaide, Brooks Koepka was quoted as saying by Fox Sports on Wednesday:

“Look, I‘m sure there’s a bunch of guys who are still looking to come over, whether that be college players, younger players, to guys that play on the PGA Tour or DP Tour. I’m sure there are people looking to join. But yeah, you can always add depth to anything. The stronger we get, the better we are.”

He also mentioned:

“I haven’t spoken to anybody that’s on that level to be like, 'Hey, are you coming over to play?' It’s not my style. It’s not usually how I approach anybody.”

It is pertinent to note that Koepka’s comments come just days after Greg Norman’s big claims. Earlier this week, the LIV CEO claimed that he has a long list of players wanting to join his series. While he didn’t disclose any names, the comments sparked a conversation about the possible players wanting to make the move to the Saudi-backed series.

Norman said:

"We've got a long list of players who want to come in. We just don't have the ability today because players are under contract. It's incredible the amount of players who want to come on board. It would surprise you how good those names are."

The LIV Golf League roster currently boasts 12 teams of four players each. While the 48-player roster is almost the same as the inaugural season, the series did make a conscious effort to add more big names to it. According to Koepka, the series can accommodate a maximum of 14 or 15 teams.

Brooks Koepka has no remorse over his LIV Golf switch

Brooks Koepka looks at home in the LIV Golf League. The 32-year-old was one of the biggest high-profile golfers to defect from the PGA Tour to LIV Golf.

Despite the big bill move, much speculation regarding Koepka's level of happiness with LIV soon surfaced. However, the golfer recently came out to slam rumors claiming that he is unhappy and said that he is “content” with the move.

Koepka was quoted as saying by Golf Monthly:

“I’m fine, I’m satisfied, I’m content with every decision I’ve made. I knew everything I was getting into."

Koepka will tee off this weekend at the Grange Golf Club, Adelaide, with his Smash GC side.

