“There’s a lot of trouble out here” - Adam Scott marches on to lead at ISPS Handa Australian Open

The Aussies are ruling at the ISPS Handa Australian Open, with former World No. 1 Adam Scott taking the lead after his amazing performance on Friday.

After the second round, it is expected that Scott could capture the trophy. Scott fired a 7-under 63 at the Victoria Golf Club in Melbourne, capped with an eagle on the closing par-5.

The 42-year Australian golfer was happy with his match and said:

"It was a good day."

He went on to say:

"There's a lot of trouble out here, and I was aware of every hole. I managed to stay out of it most of today. Turned things around and in a good spot going into the weekend."

It is important to note that Adam Scott shot 1 under at Kingston Heath Golf Club in the first round, including four bogeys and a double. However, he also shot seven birdies.

With his shot in the second round of the ISPS Handa Australian Open, Scott has finally taken the lead alongside David Micheluzzi.

Cameron Smith was unhappy with his 'rubbish' start at the ISPS Handa Australian Open

Cameron Smith entered the competition after registering a victory at the Australian Championship last week. However, the star golfer struggled to make the cut and was unhappy with his rubbish start at the ISPS Handa Australian Open.

In the first round at the Victoria Golf Club, he shot 1-over-71. It was a bad day for him, and the Aussie said:

"That is as bad as I've played in a long time. It was pretty (expletive).

He went on to say:

"I think the course was pretty difficult, the conditions were pretty difficult, but I need to be better than that."

Adam Scott had a remarkable start to the ISPS Handa Australian Open, and on the second day, he topped the leaderboard.

Min Woo Lee has maintained fourth position, while Ryan Hisatsune, with an overall score of -5, is at T5. David Micheluzzi maintained his lead on the third day of the championship, while on Saturday, Adrian Meronk jumped to the T2 position.

The leaderboard constantly shows deflections as the players compete on the course to win the tournament.

The championship, with a purse of $1,700,000, will have its final on Sunday, October 4.

ISPS Handa Australian Open 2022 Round 3 tee times

6:35 Cameron Davis, Elvis Smylie

6:45 Daniel Gale, Jack Thompson, Alejandro Cañizares

6:50 am Kristoffer Reitan, Lucas Higgins, John Lyras

7:05 Terry Pilkadaris , Charlie Dann, Cameron Smith

7:10 am Josh Armstrong, Derek Ackerman, Harrison Endycott

7:25 Rasmus Højgaard, Matthew Millar, Blake Collyer

7:30 am Justin Warren, Daniel Hillier, Nick Flanagan

7:45 Max McCardle, Christopher Wood, Greg Chalmers

7:50 am Maverick Antcliff, Jack Munro, Liam Johnston

8:05 Jediah Morgan, Peter Wilson, Thomas Power Horan

8:10 am Lucas Herbert, Jason Scrivener, Connor Mckinney

8:25 Kit Bittle, Jake Hughes, Jack Murdoch

8:30 am David Horsey, Andrew Martin, Michael Sim

11:50 Deyen Lawson, Tom Lewis, Jason Norris

12:05 Min Woo Lee, Jarryd Felton, Ryo Hisatsune

12:20 Matt Jones, Adrian Meronk, Shae Wools Cobb

12:40 Cameron Percy, Velten Meyer, Nicolai Højgaard

12:25 Dimitrios Papadatos, Peter Lonard, Conor Purcell

12:45 Matthew Griffin, Ryan Fox, Zach Murray

13:05 Takumi Kanaya, John Parry, Hayden Hopewell

13:10 Pierre Pineau, Gunner Wiebe, Haydn Barron

13:25 Wenyi Ding, Alfredo Garcia-Heredia, Scott Arnold

13:30 Josh Geary, David Micheluzzi, Adam Scott

13:45 Luke Toomey, Kohei Okada, David Bransdon

