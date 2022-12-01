“I don’t know what this coming together is” – Adam Scott wants PGA Tour and LIV Golf to focus on their business

Adam Scott is a PGA Tour player. However, the Australian golfer has been linked to LIV Golf for a while now. Amid the speculation, the golfer has now come forward to state that the two organizations can’t work hand in hand.

Speaking to the media at the Australian Open, Scott said that both the PGA Tour and LIV should drop the idea of “coming together.” Claiming that he didn’t understand how that would work, the Aussie said that the two organizations should "get on with what they're doing."

His comments came only a day after PGA’s star Tiger Woods slammed LIV Golf’s CEO and said that the two sides could have a conversation without Greg Norman. Addressing the comments, the ace golfer stated that Woods and his partner Rory McIlroy could be speaking for the organization they favored.

Commenting on the ongoing PGA-LIV debate, Adam Scott said:

“I guess they’re speaking for the PGA Tour somewhat these days it seems… But I don’t know what this coming together is. I don’t know, is someone making that up? Like, is that a possibility? I don’t know.”

He added:

“I really am not involved at that level at all and it seems like all speculation to me. I genuinely feel like LIV should get on with what they’re doing and the PGA Tour should get on with what they’re doing and it will all sort out, whether that’s together or not, I have no clue.”

Scott went on to emphasize that both the PGA Tour and LIV Golf could co-exist without joining hands.

He added:

“But I don’t necessarily think that it has to be together or not together for the good of the game. I think the good of the game will prevail, but it’s a big shake-up and we’re not used to that. And that’s where I think it’s at the moment.”

It is pertinent to note that Adam Scott was among the first few PGA Tour golfers to stay neutral in the American tour’s fight with LIV. The Aussie started the conversation by stating that he "understands" why people chose to defect to the rebel series. The Presidents Cup player said that he doesn’t "begrudge" golfers for their association with the Saudi-backed series.

Marc Leishman says LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman did 'a good job'

Meanwhile, Adam Scott's compatriot Marc Leishman had a totally different view on the issue. Speaking at the same event, Leishman, who joined LIV Golf at the end of August, said that his new boss Greg Norman had done “a good job" with the new series.

Taking a jibe at Tiger Woods’ ‘Greg must go’ comment, the Aussie said that every player had their own opinions. He stated that the players are entitled to have opinions, while stating that he is fully happy with his move to LIV Golf.

Marc Leishman said:

“I think Greg’s done a good job, he’s got the players… I think it’s something that everyone’s got an opinion on and they’re certainly entitled to that. I’m just enjoying where I’m at at the moment. I’m happy to go about my career quietly, not get into all that stuff.”

It is pertinent to note that Leishman and Scott are competing side by side at this week's Australian Open held at the Victoria Golf Club and Kingston Heath.

Poll : 0 votes