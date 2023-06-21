“There’s so many unanswered questions” - Jon Rahm continues to slam silence over the PGA Tour-PIF deal

Jon Rahm continues to express his disappointment with an unexpected merger of the PGA Tour Saudi-backed LIV Golf. He felt betrayed by the shocking decision and slammed the Tour in his pre-tournament conference at the 2023 US Open.
Rahm said:
"I think the general feeling is that a lot of people feel a bit of betrayal from management.
Jon Rahm is set to compete at this week's Travelers Championship and again spoke about the merger. He said that the officials are yet to answer several questions. He said via ESPN:
"I understand why they had to keep it so secret. I didn't really talk about (the merger) much last week, and I guess I might know more in a few hours once we're done with the player meeting tonight. I don't think we're going to get a lot of answers, but I'm going to at least get an idea of where the membership head is at. That's all I can say. We don't know anything. I don't know if the people in charge know much more than we do."
Rahm added:
"There are so many unanswered questions that at this point I wouldn't want to waste time thinking about it because there is a lot of what ifs and unknowns."
The reigning Masters Champion is heading for the Travelers Championship for the first time since 2020 and is only playing because of the designated status. It is important to note that PGA Tour players are only allowed to skip one designated event, or else will be penalized.
Speaking about the PGA Tour event, Rahm said:
"Well, there are two events I wouldn't have played this season if it wasn't for the world we had this year, right, and that's the reason why I haven't played them in the past."
Jon Rahm's odds picks at the 2023 Travelers Championship
Jon Rahm's odds for the 2023 Travelers Championship are +1000, settling behind Scottie Scheffler, Patrick Cantlay and Rory McIlroy.
The 2022 Masters winner Scheffler is the best bet for this week's tournament, with odds points of +600.
Here are the best bets, picks and predictions for the 2023 Travelers Championship:
- Scottie Scheffler +600
- Patrick Cantlay +900
- Rory McIlroy +1000
- Jon Rahm +1000
- Xander Schauffele +1200
- Viktor Hovland +2000
- Tommy Fleetwood +2200
- Tony Finau +2500
- Collin Morikawa +2800
- Tom Kim +3300
- Russell Henley +3300
- Wyndham Clark +4000
- Max Homa +4000
- Matt Fitzpatrick +4000
- Rickie Fowler +4000
- Cameron Young +5000
- Harris English +5000
- Justin Thomas +5000
- Brian Harman +5000
- Jason Day +5500
- Sahith Theegala +5500
- Denny McCarthy +6000
- Sungjae Im +6000
- Hideki Matsuyama +6500
- Corey Conners +6500
- Si Woo Kim +6500
- Austin Eckroat +7000
- Adam Scott +8000
- Shane Lowry +8000
- C.T. Pan +9000
- Min Woo Lee +9000
- Keegan Bradley +9000
- Ludvig Aberg +9000
- Cam Davis +10000
- Gary Woodland +12500
- Aaron Rai +12500
- Eric Cole +15000
- Sam Bennett +15000
- Taylor Moore +15000
- Seamus Power +17500
- Matt Kuchar +17500
- Justin Suh +17500
- Lucas Herbert +17500
- Byeong Hun An +17500
- K.H. Lee +20000
- Brendon Todd +20000
- Will Gordon +22500
- Emiliano Grillo +22500
- Tom Hoge +22500
- Thomas Detry +22500
- Mackenzie Hughes +22500
- Mark Hubbard +22500
- Adam Schenk +22500
- Chez Reavie +22500
- Kevin Yu +25000
- Andrew Putnam +25000
- Nick Hardy +25000
- Davis Riley +25000
- J.T. Poston +25000
- Stephan Jaeger +25000
- Sam Stevens +25000
- Sepp Straka +25000
- Adam Svensson +25000