“There’s so many unanswered questions” - Jon Rahm continues to slam silence over the PGA Tour-PIF deal

Jon Rahm continues to express his disappointment with an unexpected merger of the PGA Tour Saudi-backed LIV Golf. He felt betrayed by the shocking decision and slammed the Tour in his pre-tournament conference at the 2023 US Open.

Rahm said:

"I think the general feeling is that a lot of people feel a bit of betrayal from management.

Jon Rahm is set to compete at this week's Travelers Championship and again spoke about the merger. He said that the officials are yet to answer several questions. He said via ESPN:

"I understand why they had to keep it so secret. I didn't really talk about (the merger) much last week, and I guess I might know more in a few hours once we're done with the player meeting tonight. I don't think we're going to get a lot of answers, but I'm going to at least get an idea of where the membership head is at. That's all I can say. We don't know anything. I don't know if the people in charge know much more than we do."

Rahm added:

"There are so many unanswered questions that at this point I wouldn't want to waste time thinking about it because there is a lot of what ifs and unknowns."

The reigning Masters Champion is heading for the Travelers Championship for the first time since 2020 and is only playing because of the designated status. It is important to note that PGA Tour players are only allowed to skip one designated event, or else will be penalized.

Speaking about the PGA Tour event, Rahm said:

"Well, there are two events I wouldn't have played this season if it wasn't for the world we had this year, right, and that's the reason why I haven't played them in the past."

Jon Rahm's odds picks at the 2023 Travelers Championship

Jon Rahm's odds for the 2023 Travelers Championship are +1000, settling behind Scottie Scheffler, Patrick Cantlay and Rory McIlroy.

The 2022 Masters winner Scheffler is the best bet for this week's tournament, with odds points of +600.

Here are the best bets, picks and predictions for the 2023 Travelers Championship:

Scottie Scheffler +600

Patrick Cantlay +900

Rory McIlroy +1000

Jon Rahm +1000

Xander Schauffele +1200

Viktor Hovland +2000

Tommy Fleetwood +2200

Tony Finau +2500

Collin Morikawa +2800

Tom Kim +3300

Russell Henley +3300

Wyndham Clark +4000

Max Homa +4000

Matt Fitzpatrick +4000

Rickie Fowler +4000

Cameron Young +5000

Harris English +5000

Justin Thomas +5000

Brian Harman +5000

Jason Day +5500

Sahith Theegala +5500

Denny McCarthy +6000

Sungjae Im +6000

Hideki Matsuyama +6500

Corey Conners +6500

Si Woo Kim +6500

Austin Eckroat +7000

Adam Scott +8000

Shane Lowry +8000

C.T. Pan +9000

Min Woo Lee +9000

Keegan Bradley +9000

Ludvig Aberg +9000

Cam Davis +10000

Gary Woodland +12500

Aaron Rai +12500

Eric Cole +15000

Sam Bennett +15000

Taylor Moore +15000

Seamus Power +17500

Matt Kuchar +17500

Justin Suh +17500

Lucas Herbert +17500

Byeong Hun An +17500

K.H. Lee +20000

Brendon Todd +20000

Will Gordon +22500

Emiliano Grillo +22500

Tom Hoge +22500

Thomas Detry +22500

Mackenzie Hughes +22500

Mark Hubbard +22500

Adam Schenk +22500

Chez Reavie +22500

Kevin Yu +25000

Andrew Putnam +25000

Nick Hardy +25000

Davis Riley +25000

J.T. Poston +25000

Stephan Jaeger +25000

Sam Stevens +25000

Sepp Straka +25000

Adam Svensson +25000

Poll : 0 votes