‘They have to change it’: Fans discuss PGA Tour schedule as analyst with 64.6K X followers sparks end-of-season debate

The PGA Tour is currently getting ready for the Rocket Classic at Detroit Golf Club. Ahead of the event, golf analyst Claire Rogers pointed out how the 2025 PGA Tour is already closing in on its conclusion, which drew reactions from fans.
Fans have watched 28 events on the tour this year, which includes eight Signature Events. The major stretch is almost over, with just the Open Championship left to be played at Royal Portrush.
The PGA Tour schedule was criticized by Rogers on X (previously Twitter), who pointed to the fact that most of the popular Tour events are already over.
"We’re two days into summer and we’re done with signature events and 3/4 done with men’s majors for 2025"
Take a look at the post shared by Rogers with her 64.6k followers on X:
Fans shared their thoughts about this. A section of them sided with the golf analyst, admitting to the fast nature of the Tour schedule. Some of them called for changes to the schedule, for example moving the PGA Championship back to August.
Take a look at some of those comments directed at the PGA Tour by fans on X.
"They have to change it," a fan wrote on X.
"They’re trying to wrap all the “good stuff” up before football starts and that’s earlier every year," a fan wrote in an attempt to explain the PGA Tour schedule.
"Just move the PGA back to August..Fedex Labor Day or week after..sucks now," commented a fan.
"Very weird that we don’t get a tournament with the beauty of fall trees as the backdrop," someone commented on the PGA Tour schedule.
"And what a season it’s been. Personally, I like the pace," a user shared their take.
The 2025 PGA Tour will end earlier than the 2024 season due to the Ryder Cup, which will take place in September.
Upcoming PGA Tour events: Complete schedule explored
The next PGA Tour event will start at Detroit Golf Club from June 26. Apart from that, the Tour is weeks away from the fourth Major of the year in men's golf.
Take a look at the PGA Tour schedule for the remainder of the year:
- Jun 26 - 29: Rocket Classic
- Jul 03 - 06: John Deere Classic
- Jul 10 - 13: Genesis Scottish Open
- Jul 10 - 13: ISCO Championship
- Jul 17 - 20: The Open Championship
- Jul 17 - 20: Barracuda Championship
- Jul 24 - 27: 3M Open
- Jul 31 - Aug 03: Wyndham Championship
- Aug 07 - 10: FedEx St. Jude Championship
- Aug 14 - 17: BMW Championship
- Aug 21 - 24: TOUR Championship
- Sep 11 - 14: Procore Championship
- Sep 26 - 28: Ryder Cup
- Oct 02 - 05: Sanderson Farms Championship
- Oct 09 - 12: Baycurrent Classic
- Oct 23 - 26: Black Desert Championship
- Nov 06 - 09: World Wide Technology Championship
- Nov 13 - 16: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- Nov 20 - 23: The RSM Classic
- Dec 04 - 07: Hero World Challenge
- Dec 12 - 14: Grant Thornton Invitational