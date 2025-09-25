“They are making a lot of money” - Collin Morikawa weighs in on the Ryder Cup payment debate

Ryder Cup’s money debate has been louder than ever this year with the PGA of America awarding each of the 12 US Team players with paychecks. While the move stirred a controversy with players and fans picking sides, Collin Morikawa has now come out to defend it. The six-time PGA Tour, while speaking to reporters at Bethpage on Wednesday, said he’ll use his stipend to pay the members of his personal team.Morikawa came out to state that the PGA of America is “making a lot of money.” He further downplayed the money angle of the stipend system and added that the people working besides him deserves it. The two-time major champion revealed his decision passing on the payment to his team who ‘don't get the recognition.’According to a release made last November, Team USA players, including captain Keegan Bradley, will receive a $200,000 stipend along with a $300,000 donation made to a charity of their choosing. As per Morikawa’s words, the stiped will be paid to his team including caddie Mark Urbanek, coach Ricke Sessinghaus and putting coach Stephen Sweeney.Speaking to reporters at Bethpage Black Golf Course, Collin Morikawa said, as quoted by ASAP Sports:“Look, I think Keegan (Bradley) and the PGA of America have fought in certain ways just to, you know, whether it's a thank you or -- look, I think the PGA of America and whoever -- whoever is making a lot of money from The Ryder Cup, right, is -- they are making a lot of money. And I think on that end, it's just to give us an opportunity to either pay our respective teams, because look, the teams behind us, they don't get the recognition that we do, but they deserve a lot of it that we get.But also just to give back to our own communities, right. We have a lot of communities back home that sometimes don't get the recognition, that don't get the word-of-mouth just because we don't travel to those places that the PGA Tour stops on every week… Just more opportunities, I think, for us to help out people that we care about.”Collin Morikawa downplays the Ryder Cup paymentIt is pertinent to note that the PGA of America decision to pay the US Team players, a first in the Ryder Cup history, garnered wave of backlash. However, this quickly turned into a mixed reaction as players like Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele promised to donate all of the earnings to charity. Morikawa further dismissed the money debate but reiterating the players’ wish to ‘win for the country.’The US team star stated that the players ‘just want to win the Ryder Cup’ and isn’t bothered about the money debate. The 28-year-old added that the payment in offer doesn’t have a ‘right or a wrong amount’ further dismissing its importance in the team competition angle.Replying to a media query on being ‘fairly compensated,’ Collin Morikawa added:“Don't trap me in a corner (laughing)… There's no number. It could be zero. It could be one dollar. It could be -- there isn't a right or a wrong amount. Look, I think at the end of the day, all 12 of us here playing when we tee it up on Friday, and before this all started, we just want to win the Ryder Cup. We want to win it for ourselves. We want to win it for our country.”Morikawa further revealed that the US Team players got motivating speeches from Bethpage’s Nassau Players Club and firefighter and his son. The player admitted getting ‘emotional’ and dubbed it an important part of the Ryder Cup experience.