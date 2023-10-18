"They should share" - Xander Schauffele backs his dad Stefan Schauffele's Ryder Cup comments on player compensation

Xander Schauffele was part of the United States team that participated in the 44th edition of the Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome. He registered an overall record of 1-3-0, earning points for his team in a losing cause.

Before the prestigious biennial event was held, Schauffele's father Stefan Schauffele spoke to the Times of London. In that interview, he revealed that his son's place in the USA team was uncertain as he wanted the PGA of America to address the issue of players' share in profits earned. Golf.com quoted him as saying:

"If they make profit off this and finance their organization of almost 29,000 [PGA of America] members for four years with the proceeds earned on the backs of these guys here, well, then they should share or they shouldn't be allowed to do that."

Stefan Schauffele also clarified that all the thoughts and words were his and shouldn't be seen as those of his son Xander Schauffele. He added that his son was a grown-up man and can speak for himself.

"There's my own word and Xander has his own word. How's that? In a month, he turns 30. He's a full-grown man. What his father says no longer reflects."

The 29-year-old Olympic gold medalist was recently at the pre-tournament press conference where he had to react to his father's Ryder Cup comments.

Xander Schauffele reacted to his father's comments. Golf Digest quoted him thus:

"If you look at what he said, I wasn't super fired up that he was speaking to media just because I know how things get twisted."

Schauffele added that his father 'specifically' mentioned that he wanted the players to be paid if the Ryder Cup was a tournament for profits. Also, he emphasized that if the tournament was for charity, the entire amount should have been donated.

"I had to look back at what he said specifically, and he specifically said that if the tournament's for profit, then players should get paid. He also said that if it's charitable — it should be a charitable event most likely and that everything should get donated."

"The headlines sort of skewed obviously" - Xander defends his father by stating that the media has twisted his statement

Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay were seen not wearing the team hats at the 2023 Ryder Cup. It was allegedly claimed that they did not wear them to protest against players not getting compensated to play at the prestigious biennial event.

His father Stefan Schauffele's comments fired the entire story up, which later saw other players coming out not wearing hats on the last day of the event.

Xander Schauffele lashed out at the media, stating that he did not know what actually his father said. But he added that the headlines of the news were 'sort of skewed' and built the entire thing up.

"I don't know, when I look back on what he said, I think the headlines sort of skewed obviously what he was trying to say, but I don't think he ever really spoke directly to what you're referring to in terms of playing, getting paid. He just said it should be either, or, not really as confusing as it is," Xander said.

It is noteworthy that the players playing for the United States team in the Ryder Cups did receive a sum of $200,000. But that is meant for the charity purpose of their own choice. Also, their travel and accommodation fares are taken care of.