"This has to be AF joke" - Augusta National's newest addition to The Masters menu gets heavily trolled by fans

The 2025 Masters Tournament will kick off on April 10 at Augusta National Golf Course, and fans and players alike are eagerly looking forward to the event. Ahead of the event, Augusta National unveiled the newest addition to its menu, and some fans don’t seem to be pleased with the food choice.
The Masters Tournament is one of the four Major Championship events in professional golf, and it was established in 1934. Last year, World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler won the Masters with 11-under, four strokes ahead of Ludvig Aberg.
Augusta National introduced tomato pie to its menu on April 1, and confirmed that the new addition will make its debut at the 2025 Masters.
Fans were quick to react to a picture of tomato pie shared by NUCLR GOLF on X (formerly Twitter). Many fans referred to the date of the introduction and claimed it was April Foot's joke. One user wrote in comment:
“This has to be AF joke.”
Another fan simply stated:
“Nasty.’
More fans reacted by calling the dish uninteresting, while others suggested other alternatives to tomato pie.
“This is not interesting at all. Does it require patron proof to buy one. Stick to golf,” one X user chimed in.
“Just a plain tomato and mayo sandwich would be much better,” another user suggested.
“Tell me there's some cheese in those,” yet another user chimed in.
“wtf is in a tomato pie….just tomatoes,” another user asked.
The 2025 Masters Tournament will feature top golfers such as World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, the 2022 runner-up Rory McIlroy, and six-time major winner Phil Mickelson, but the five-time champion Tiger Woods misses out due to an injury.
2025 Masters Tournament field explored
Here’s a list of all golfers who are expected to tee off in the Masters at Augusta National on April 10:
- Ludvig Åberg
- Byeong Hun An
- Jose Luis Ballester
- Evan Beck
- Daniel Berger
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Akshay Bhatia
- Keegan Bradley
- Sam Burns
- Angel Cabrera
- Brian Campbell
- Rafael Campos
- Laurie Canter
- Patrick Cantlay
- Wyndham Clark
- Corey Conners
- Fred Couples
- Cameron Davis
- Jason Day
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Thomas Detry
- Nick Dunlap
- Nicolas Echavarria
- Austin Eckroat
- Harris English
- Tony Finau
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Sergio Garcia
- Lucas Glover
- Max Greyserman
- Brian Harman
- Justin Hastings
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Russell Henley
- Joe Highsmith
- Tom Hoge
- Nicolai Højgaard
- Rasmus Højgaard
- Max Homa
- Billy Horschel
- Viktor Hovland
- Sungjae Im
- Stephan Jaeger
- Dustin Johnson
- Zach Johnson
- Noah Kent
- Michael Kim
- Tom Kim
- Chris Kirk
- Patton Kizzire
- Brooks Koepka
- Bernhard Langer
- Thriston Lawrence
- Min Woo Lee
- Shane Lowry
- Robert MacIntyre
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Denny McCarthy
- Matt McCarty
- Rory McIlroy
- Maverick McNealy
- Phil Mickelson
- Collin Morikawa
- Joaquin Niemann
- Jose Maria Olazabal
- Matthieu Pavon
- Taylor Pendrith
- J.T. Poston
- Jon Rahm
- Aaron Rai
- Patrick Reed
- Davis Riley
- Justin Rose
- Xander Schauffele
- Scottie Scheffler
- Adam Schenk
- Charl Schwartzel
- Adam Scott
- Vijay Singh
- Cameron Smith
- J.J. Spaun
- Jordan Spieth
- Hiroshi Tai
- Nick Taylor
- Sahith Theegala
- Justin Thomas
- Davis Thompson
- Jhonattan Vegas
- Bubba Watson
- Mike Weir
- Danny Willett
- Cameron Young
- Kevin Yu
- Will Zalatoris