"This has to be AF joke" - Augusta National's newest addition to The Masters menu gets heavily trolled by fans

The 2025 Masters Tournament will kick off on April 10 at Augusta National Golf Course, and fans and players alike are eagerly looking forward to the event. Ahead of the event, Augusta National unveiled the newest addition to its menu, and some fans don’t seem to be pleased with the food choice.

The Masters Tournament is one of the four Major Championship events in professional golf, and it was established in 1934. Last year, World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler won the Masters with 11-under, four strokes ahead of Ludvig Aberg.

Augusta National introduced tomato pie to its menu on April 1, and confirmed that the new addition will make its debut at the 2025 Masters.

Fans were quick to react to a picture of tomato pie shared by NUCLR GOLF on X (formerly Twitter). Many fans referred to the date of the introduction and claimed it was April Foot's joke. One user wrote in comment:

“This has to be AF joke.”

Another fan simply stated:

“Nasty.’

More fans reacted by calling the dish uninteresting, while others suggested other alternatives to tomato pie.

“This is not interesting at all. Does it require patron proof to buy one. Stick to golf,” one X user chimed in.

“Just a plain tomato and mayo sandwich would be much better,” another user suggested.

“Tell me there's some cheese in those,” yet another user chimed in.

“wtf is in a tomato pie….just tomatoes,” another user asked.

The 2025 Masters Tournament will feature top golfers such as World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, the 2022 runner-up Rory McIlroy, and six-time major winner Phil Mickelson, but the five-time champion Tiger Woods misses out due to an injury.

2025 Masters Tournament field explored

Here’s a list of all golfers who are expected to tee off in the Masters at Augusta National on April 10:

Ludvig Åberg

Byeong Hun An

Jose Luis Ballester

Evan Beck

Daniel Berger

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Akshay Bhatia

Keegan Bradley

Sam Burns

Angel Cabrera

Brian Campbell

Rafael Campos

Laurie Canter

Patrick Cantlay

Wyndham Clark

Corey Conners

Fred Couples

Cameron Davis

Jason Day

Bryson DeChambeau

Thomas Detry

Nick Dunlap

Nicolas Echavarria

Austin Eckroat

Harris English

Tony Finau

Matt Fitzpatrick

Tommy Fleetwood

Sergio Garcia

Lucas Glover

Max Greyserman

Brian Harman

Justin Hastings

Tyrrell Hatton

Russell Henley

Joe Highsmith

Tom Hoge

Nicolai Højgaard

Rasmus Højgaard

Max Homa

Billy Horschel

Viktor Hovland

Sungjae Im

Stephan Jaeger

Dustin Johnson

Zach Johnson

Noah Kent

Michael Kim

Tom Kim

Chris Kirk

Patton Kizzire

Brooks Koepka

Bernhard Langer

Thriston Lawrence

Min Woo Lee

Shane Lowry

Robert MacIntyre

Hideki Matsuyama

Denny McCarthy

Matt McCarty

Rory McIlroy

Maverick McNealy

Phil Mickelson

Collin Morikawa

Joaquin Niemann

Jose Maria Olazabal

Matthieu Pavon

Taylor Pendrith

J.T. Poston

Jon Rahm

Aaron Rai

Patrick Reed

Davis Riley

Justin Rose

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

Adam Schenk

Charl Schwartzel

Adam Scott

Vijay Singh

Cameron Smith

J.J. Spaun

Jordan Spieth

Hiroshi Tai

Nick Taylor

Sahith Theegala

Justin Thomas

Davis Thompson

Jhonattan Vegas

Bubba Watson

Mike Weir

Danny Willett

Cameron Young

Kevin Yu

Will Zalatoris

