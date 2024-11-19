"This is why golfers are the best athletes in the world" – Fans react to Sam Burns' 'awesome' 'deer hunting is great again!' post

Fans have reacted to Sam Burns' recent Instagram post in which he posted a picture of himself with a large deer he had hunted. The PGA Tour golfer is enjoying his time off the golf course after a great 2024 season in which he finished 12th in the FedExCup standings.

In the picture posted by Burns, he could be seen posing proudly with a large deer. He sat behind the deer holding its antlers with both hands. He was seen in a grey T-shirt and tan overalls with a cap reading "Make America Great Again." He captioned the post:

"Deer hunting is great again!"

Burns' caption subtly referenced President-elect Donald Trump's 'Make America Great Again' slogan and campaign.

Sam Burns' picture with hunted deer was reposted by NUCLR Golf on X. The picture received mixed reactions from fans. Some went gaga over it while some were disappointed with Burns for hunting and supporting Trump.

"this is why golfers are the best athletes in the world," a fan commented.

"Awesome," another fan appreciated.

Meanwhile, some fans were left disappointed.

"No longer a Burns fan! a fan wrote.

"F**k him. I’ll never root for this loser who kills for sport," another fan jeered.

A few months ago, Burns had also posted about another hunting at the Rocky Mountains, a mountain range in the western United States. He had captioned the post:

"Trying to stay sharp while chasing these mule deer in the Rockies"

Burns last competed in the 2024 Presidents Cup where he contributed 3.5 points to the US team and helped them win comfortably by 18.5 - 11.5.

How did Sam Burns perform in the 2024 season?

Sam Burns had a great 2024 season. In 21 starts on the PGA Tour, he has had one runner-up, eight top-10 finishes and 12 top-25 finishes this year. He finished 12th in the FedExCup standings. Last year, he finished ninth.

Burns' best performances include a second finish at the BMW Championship, a T3 at the WM Phoenix Open and a T5 at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. His other notable finishes include a T6 at The American Express and a T9 at the U.S. Open.

Here's a look at Sam Burns' performances in the 2024 season:

The Sentry: T33

The American Express: T6

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: 10

WM Phoenix Open: T3

The Genesis Invitational: T10

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard: T30

THE PLAYERS Championship: T45

Valspar Championship: CUT

Masters Tournament: CUT

RBC Heritage: T44

Wells Fargo Championship: T13

PGA Championship: CUT

RBC Canadian Open: T10

the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: T15

U.S. Open: T9

Travelers Championship: T55

The Open Championship: T31

3M Open: T12

FedEx St. Jude Championship: T5

BMW Championship: T2

TOUR Championship: T12

