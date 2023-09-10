“This guy can’t hit a ball” - Donald Trump mocks President Joe Biden's golf skills at South Dakota rally 

Former US President Donald Trump criticised America's current President Joe Biden's golfing skills at his recent rally in South Dakota on Friday, September 8. Trump mocked Biden's golfing skills, saying that he can't even hit a ball to a nearby distance.

Trump and Biden are avid golfers and are often seen playing golf. Trump even owns a golf course designing company and has constructed 17 golf courses around the world.

Last night, the former American President attended a rally where he addressed the people of the country and spoke about Joe Biden.

“Did you ever see his golf swing? He says he’s a 6 handicap. 6 handicap is a good golfer. This guy can’t hit a ball to Christie (pointing to a girl standing near him)," Donald Trump said.

According to Golf Digest, Joe Biden's estimated handicap is 6.7, which is 2.8 score behind Trump as of 2022.

Trump Organization offload Bronx golf course to a casino company

Earlier on Friday, Donald Trump agreed to lease a publicly owned golf course in the Bronx to Bally's casino corporation. Trump earned a contract to maintain the golf course in 2013 from then-Mayor Mike Bloomberg and later constructed a clubhouse worth around $10 million.

However, in 2021, Mayor Bill de Blasio declared that he would not allow Trump to work on the site after he was involved in the U.S. Capitol attack. The case was filed but the state judge ruled out the judgment in Trump's favor and he was allowed to lease the property until 2035.

Nonetheless, the Trump Organization has voluntarily decided to provide the operating rights to Bally's company, which is planning to build a casino at the site. The exact amount of the project is not revealed. However, according to The Times, the company is proposing around a $2.5 billion casino project.

The city has spent around $125 million to build the barren land into a golf course, on which later Trump made a clubhouse. Besides spending $10 million on the clubhouse, Donald Trump has also paid the city around $5 million in taxes.

For the initial four years of his deal, he was barred from any charges. However, after that, he paid around $300,000 per year, which was seven percent of the total annual profit he made from the property.

The Trump organization owned numerous golf courses around the globe and here is a list of courses the company made around the world:

United States

Trump National Golf Club, Bedminster, New Jersey – purchased in 2002

Trump National Golf Club, Charlotte, North Carolina – designed by Greg Norman, located on Lake Norman, purchased in 2012

Trump National Golf Club, Colts Neck, New Jersey – purchased in 2008

Trump National Golf Club, Hudson Valley, New York – purchased in 2010

Trump National Golf Club, Jupiter, Florida – purchased in December 2012

Trump National Golf Club, Los Angeles

Trump National Doral Golf Club, Florida

Trump International Golf Club, West Palm Beach, Florida

Trump National Golf Club, Philadelphia (located in Pine Hill, New Jersey)

Trump National Golf Club, Washington, D.C.

Trump National Golf Club, Westchester, New York

Outside of the U.S.

Trump International Golf Links, Scotland

Trump International Golf Links and Hotel Ireland

Trump Turnberry, Scotland