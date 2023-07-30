"This is just icing on the cake" - Lee Hodges aims for maiden PGA Tour victory as he leads by 5 strokes at 2023 3M Open

Lee Hodges stretched his lead at the 2023 3M Open after playing on 54 holes. He settled with a phenomenal score under 20 for 193 strokes, breaking the tournament's lowest of 195 set by Scott Piercy in 2022.

Hodges has maintained a tight grip at the PGA Tour tournament, dominating the field for the last three days. He is seeking a maiden victory this week.

The 28-year-old believes he has nothing to lose and a win this week would simply be a bonus. Speaking about the 3M Open, Hodges said via ESPN:

"I have nothing to lose. I'm out here playing with house money. I have a job next year on the PGA Tour, this is all great. This is just icing on the cake."

Hodges has been keeping himself calm and optimistic about the final round. After playing a round of 66 on Saturday, he said:

"I honestly don't think I'll be that nervous tonight. I'll hang out with my wife. We'll go do something fun. I mean, yeah, it's just golf at the end of the day. I'm lucky to be here."

The golfer also spoke about his performance in the third round of the PGA Tour event, saying:

"I didn't think I played bad on the front nine, I just couldn't really get it close to the hole and when I did, I couldn't make the putt."

Lee Hodges sank seven birdies in the third round and also made two bogeys on Saturday. It is pertinent to note that Hodges had not made a single bogey in his first two rounds. He registered a lead in the tournament after making eight birdies in the opening round and extended the lead in the second round after making seven more birdies.

Lee Hodges's performance at the 3M Open Championship

Lee Hodges is showcasing great golf at this week's 3M Open. He entered the field and made two back-to-back birdies on the first two holes. He made two more birdies on the sixth and seventh holes. With four birdies on the front nine and four on the back nine, Hodges finished with a score of 8-under 63.

In the second round, the American sank a birdie on the first hole of the TPC Twin Cities Golf Course before adding another birdie on the sixth and then on the ninth hole. He made four more birdies on the back nine to wrap up with a score of 64.

In the third round, Lee Hodges started with a par on the first hole, before making a bogey on the next. He made two birdies on the fifth and sixth holes and then a bogey on the ninth. Hodges made five birdies on the back nine to wrap up with a score of 66.

Lee Hodges at the 2023 3M Open - Round Three (Image via Getty)

JT Poston had a solo second finishing the following 54-holes of the 3M Open. He will pair up with Hodges to tee off for the last round and will start the game at 1:35 pm ET.

In a conversation with the media, Poston opened up about playing in the final round of the 3M Open with the tournament leader. Poston said as quoted by ESPN:

"We play some practice rounds together and I know him really well. He's a good friend. So, if I can't get it done tomorrow, I'll be pulling for him."

The final round of the 2023 3M Open will begin at 7:35 am ET. Augusto Nunez will take the first shot of the day followed by Ben Taylor and Jim Herman, who will resume playing at 7:40 am ET.