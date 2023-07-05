“This kid’s short game is so good!” – Matt Fitzpatrick lauds brother Alex’s ‘incredible’ shot at the Open Championship qualifying 

Alex Fitzpatrick, Matt's younger brother, has qualified for the upcoming major competition The Open Championship.

Alex played in the 36-hole qualification round on Tuesday, July 4, and was one of 19 golfers who will compete in the 2023 Open Championship later this month.

Matt Fitzpatrick took to Twitter to commemorate the historic occasion, recalling when he qualified for the major.

The English golfer wrote:

"10 years ago yesterday I qualified for The Open for the first time. Today my brother does the same exact thing!! Couldn’t be prouder and can’t wait to play a major championship with him!"

The former US Open winner also posted a short clip of his brother's incredible shot, saying:

"This kid’s short game is so good!! @FitzAlex99."

The Open Championship is scheduled to start with the first round on Thursday, July 20, and will run through the weekend to wrap up with the finale on Sunday, July 24, at the Royal Liverpool.

The Open Championship final qualification result

The final qualification of the Open Championship was held at four different venues on Tuesday, July 4, in which 19 golfers secured spots for the major event.

Tiger Christensen, an amateur golfer, birdied three of the final six holes to secure a spot while competing at West Lancashire. Sergio Garcia, Graeme McDowell, Matt Wallace, Alex Fitzpatrick, and Matthew Jordan were among the top-ranked golfers on the course.

However, Garcia failed to match the qualification score and thus missed out on a chance to compete in the major.

Matthew Jordan qualified for the event, which will take place in the middle of July. The Royal Liverpool celebrated his qualification on Twitter saying:

“A dream come true for the members too. Matthew has been a credit to the club for many years and we are proud to have him represent #RLGCHoylake. Just when we thought we couldn’t be more excited about hosting #TheOpen …"

Jordan also spoke about his performance.

“Playing in from of the home crowd was brilliant; I can’t even imagine what it’s going to be like in two weeks’ time. It was great playing with Sergio [Garcia] today; he brought more people along. I can’t wait to get there. See you at Hoylake,” he said.

LIV golfer Laurie Canter qualified for The Open Championship at Royal Porthcawl, alongside Brandon Thompson, Matthew Southgate, Jazz Janewattananond, and Oliver Farr.

Thomas Pieters of Belgium also participated in the qualification round at the Royal Cinque Ports, securing one of the five slots alongside Martin Rohwer, who finished 36 holes with a score of 3-under.

Charl Schwartzel, another LIV golfer, qualified for the Open Championship after finishing two strokes behind Thomas and Rohwer. He was tied with Branden Grace, who was followed by Antoine Rozner.

Another qualifier was conducted at Dundonald Links, where Michael Stewart, Marco Penge, Connor McKinney, and Graeme Robertson secured the remaining four spots.

