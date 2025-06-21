"This is not me" - Paige Spiranac clears 'speculation' as fans mistake her for a viral girl on X

Paige Spiranac is well-known for her golf vlogs, which she records while playing at various courses. Interestingly, a video has just gone viral in which a girl drinking from a can falls off a moving golf cart.

The video caught the attention of many golf enthusiasts who mistook the girl for Spirinac. Here are some fan comments about the viral video:

"@PaigeSpiranac is that you?" One fan stated.

"I hope Paige Spiranac is alright," another fan mentioned.

On June 21, Paige Spiranac posted on X to put an end to all the speculation. She clarified that the girl in the video is not her, and she wouldn't be wearing a polo on a golf course.

"I would like to clear up the speculation. This is not me. We all know I wouldn’t be wearing a polo," Spiranac posted on X.

Talking about Paige Spiranac's recent participation, she was seen competing in the Creator Classic 2025. There, she was part of a three-person golf team along with Tyler Toney and Matt Scharff. They finished the tournament with an 8-over-par score, tying for second place in the tournament, forcing a three-way playoff for the final playoff spot alongside the team that finished first.

Team Spiranac was ultimately unable to advance to the final playoff round, finishing third in the third Creator Classic. Team Richards, which included Josh Richards, Erik Anders Lang, and Brad Dalke, won the entire thing after winning the final round playoff.

Paige Spiranac gave a 'hot take' on repairing a green on the course

Truist Championship 2025 - Previews - Source: Getty

On June 21, Paige Spiranac delivered a hot take for all golfers. She said that golfers who do not know how to repair a green on the course should not be permitted to play the game. Repairing ball marks, rolling and topdressing, aeration, and mowing and brushing are all terms used to describe greens maintenance. She dropped an X post that read,

"Hot take. If you can’t fix your ball mark on the green, you shouldn’t be allowed to play. It takes two seconds to do and requires no skill."

Under the comments of this post, the fans started to ask the golf YouTuber about whether or not she can do these things. In response to all these comments, Spiranac dropped a video of her fixing the greens on the course with a caption that read,

"Now there is no excuse😉"

In the video, she even explained how to fix a ball mark.

"Hello everyone, this is Just The Tip, and today we're talking about how to fix a ball mark. I see a ton of these left on the green; there's no excuse for that, so here's the proper way. You don't want to dig in and then pull up; it actually kills the grass. And so you're going to go around the entire ball mark with your tee or dipper repair and push it into the ball mark. After that, you're going to tap it down with your putter. So, make sure you fix yours and one more," she explained.

Under the comments, fans gave Paige Spiranac a lot of support for the tutorial video.

