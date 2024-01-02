"This outfit is straight outta 1998" - Jason Day trolled by fans for his latest look in Malbon Golf apparel

Some fans on the internet were disappointed with Jason Day's latest Malbon Golf apparel. The Australian golfer became the first PGA Tour player to have signed a deal with Malbon Golf, as reported by Tour journalist Sean Martin.

Nike has sponsored the former World No. 1 since 2016. However, he cut ties with the brand and joined the California-based company. Martin posted about Jason Day's new clothing brand on his X (former Twitter) account.

NUCLR Golf reshared the news with the following caption:

"JUST IN: Jason Day becomes the first PGA TOUR player to be sponsored by @MalbonGolf for his apparel. The former World #1 leaves Nike Golf in what could be the first of several high-profile exits. (📸 & first reported by @PGATOURSMartin)"

Expand Tweet

Fans jumped to the comments section to show their disappointment with Day's new look. Some said that the new threads made him look older than he actually is while others commented on the apparent vintage look of the attire. One user wrote:

"This outfit is straight outta 1998"

Expand Tweet

"He went from 2020s athletic look back to 1990s Home Depot look," wrote another user.

Expand Tweet

"Jesus he looks terrible," jotted another user.

Expand Tweet

"He somehow aged 10 years in the process," commented a fan.

Expand Tweet

"I wouldn’t surprised if Nike has equity in Malbon golf… they are diversifying for good reason." another fan commented.

Expand Tweet

Here are some more fan reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

All about Jason Day's $100 million deal with Nike

Jason Day became a part of Nike in 2016. According to Golfweek.com, he inked a $100 million+ contract with the company. The Australian received yearly earnings of over $10 million from the company, as per ESPN.

When Day joined Nike, his career was arguably at its peak and he was ranked first in the Official World Golf Rankings. Over the years, he has endorsed the company's apparel and even finished as a runner-up in the Majors while donning Nike gear.

Day participated in the company's marketing and advertising campaign as well, and he even appeared in the well-known 2017 Masters advertisement. However, Day isn't the only high-profile who may cut ties with Nike.

The No Laying Up podcast claimed last month that Tiger Woods would compete in the PNC Championship, which will be the final event where he would wear Nike clothing. After turning pro in 1996, the 15-time Major Champion signed a contract with Nike, and it extended year after year.

Nike is best known for sponsoring some of the biggest names in the golf industry. In 2016, they signed a contract with Brooks Koepka, the five-time Major winner. Over the years, famous golfers such as Michelle Wie, Tony Finau, Tommy Fleetwood, Paul Casey, and Nelly Korda have also endorsed the brand.