“This putting technique is from dinosaur ages” – Fans thrown off by Adam Scott’s ‘shocking’ missed putt at Wells Fargo Championship

Adam Scott finished in fifth place at the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship. He played the last round of 71 which diminished his chances of winning the tournament. He began the final round with a bogey on the first hole, followed by a birdie on the second.

Adam Scott bogeyed the sixth hole before making two birdies on the next two in the first round of the Wells Fargo Championship. On Sunday, May 8, he made five bogeys and finished with a total score of 71. The PGA Tour shared a video of Scott missing out on an easy putt in the final round.

Fans were shocked to see him missing out on such an easy shot. They jumped into the comment section to write:

"This putting technique is from dinosaur ages..."

"Scott needs a new putter."

"Looks good on him for using such an odd putter. looks like a putter with extention for old people."

Soozie @besssnt @PGATOUR looks good on him for using such an odd putter. looks like a putter with extention for old people. lol @PGATOUR looks good on him for using such an odd putter. looks like a putter with extention for old people. lol

"Ya dont take a broom stick putter back that far in short puts… bound to smash a few through…"

Bart Boss @bossbart001 @PGATOUR Ya dont take a broom stick putter back that far in short puts… bound to smash a few through… @PGATOUR Ya dont take a broom stick putter back that far in short puts… bound to smash a few through…

"It's not the size of your wand, but how you use it that matters..."

Adam Scott finished in a two-way tie at the fifth position in the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship alongside Tommy Fleetwood. It is pertinent to note that Wyndham Clark won the tournament after finishing four strokes ahead of Xander Schauffele.

Adam Scott at the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship

Adam Scott started the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship with a bogey on the first hole of the inaugural round. However, he subsequently bounced back in the game and made a birdie on the next hole. He again made a bogey but luckily got back in the game with an eagle on the seventh hole, followed by two birdies.

Adam Scott made three bogeys, seven birdies, an eagle, and a double bogey in the opening round to make it a score of 67. In the second round, he could only make four birdies and a bogey to wrap up at a score of 3-par 68.

The Australian golfer started the third round with a birdie on the second hole. He then sank a bogey on the fourth followed by a birdie. On Saturday, Scott sank six birdies and two bogeys to make it a total of 67. He played the final round of 71 to finish in fifth place.

Wyndham Clark won the title with a score of -19 followed by Xander Schauffele, who finished at -15.

Here's the leaderboard of the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship:

1. Wyndham Clark: -19

2. Xander Schauffele: -15

T3. Harris English: -12

T3. Tyrrell Hatton: -12

T5. Tommy Fleetwood: -11

T5. Adam Scott: -11

7. Michael Kim: -10

T8. Denny McCarthy: -9

T8. K. H. Lee: -9

T8. Max Homa: -9

T8. Corey Conners: -9

T8. Sungjae Im: -9

T8. Brendon Todd: -9

T14. Jimmy Walker: -8

T14. Rickie Fowler: -8

T14. Justin Thomas: -8

T14. Gary Woodland: -8

T18. Kevin Streelman: -7

T18. Seamus Power: -7

T18. Alex Smalley: -7

Poll : 0 votes