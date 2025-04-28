“This is ridiculous”: Fans slam PGA Tour for technical glitch during Zurich Classic final round

The latest PGA Tour event, the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, recently concluded, with Andrew Novak and Ben Griffin winning the title. The $9,200,000 event in TPC Louisiana, Avondale, is a unique tournament considering the Fourball and Foursomes format.
However, some fans weren't happy after the final round. The PGA Tour faced backlash from a section of fans due to a botched technical performance in the fourth round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. Fans complained of experiencing a blackout around 7.32 pm EST due to a technical snag from CBS Network's end.
The communications department of the Professional Golfers' Association addressed the issue around 8.23 pm EST. However, a few frustrated and angry fans on Instagram were quick to lash out at the PGA Tour after they were deprived of live action.
Check out the comments by golf fans below the aforementioned Instagram post:
"What's going on why can't I watch the tournament this is ridiculous," a fan commented.
"this is a joke can't even watch it," another one said.
"Wtf. Who pulled the cord in Louisiana 😢😢😢 sad I cant watch," another Instagram user told PGA Tour.
"It says the broadcast is back but nothing on Paramount+ or ESPN+! Very disappointing!!" another agitated fan posted.
"Too many commercials during your broadcasts. That's why no one wants to watch on tv anymore. It's ridiculous. Find new ways of advertising. You have an entire golf course of green screen," a fan complained about advertisements.
The PGA Tour event went dark for the fans following a power outage at TPC Louisiana. Apart from CBS, the live coverage on the Golf Channel was cut down as well, and replays from the Mitsubishi Electric Classic were played.
Even when CBS started around 3 pm EST, they had to stream replays from the final round of the 2024 Zurich Classic. However, this is not the first time the Tour has faced uproar from the fans regarding technical errors.
PGA Tour's Zurich Classic Prize Purse breakdown
Here's a detailed list of the money earned by golfers at this PGA Tour event. Let's take a look:
- 1: A. Novak / B. Griffin - $1,329,400 each
- 2: N. Hojgaard / R. Hojgaard - $818,800
- 3: J. Knapp / F. Capan III - $542,800
- T4: M. Thorbjornsen / K. Vilips - $347,588
- T4: T. Crowe / T. Dickson - $347,588
- T4: D. Lipsky / D. Wu - $347,588
- T4: L. List / H. Norlander - $347,588
- T8: J. Lower / C. Ramey - $269,100
- T8: I. Salinda / K. Velo - $269,100
- T10: C. Phillips / J. Bridgeman - $232,300
- T10: B. Thornberry / H. Buckley - $232,300
- T12: D. Walker / R. Gerard - $170,967
- T12: B. Garnett / S. Straka - $170,967
- T12: R. McIlroy / S. Lowry - $170,967
- T12: N. Taylor / A. Hadwin - $170,967
- T12: C. Gotterup / Q. Cummins - $170,967
- T12: M. Manassero / C. Del Solar - $170,967
- T18: K. Mitchell / J.T. Poston - $113,260
- T18: A. Rai / S. Theegala - $113,260
- T18: R. Shelton / T. Mullinax - $113,260
- T18: T. Kanaya / R. Hisatsune - $113,260
- T18: N. Lashley / H. Springer - $113,260
- T18: R. Castillo / W. Mouw - $113,260
- T24: M. McGreevy / S. Stevens - $81,075
- T24: T. Widing / S. Fisk - $81,075
- T26: D. Skinns / B. Taylor - $70,863
- T26: A. Albertson / V. Whaley - $70,863
- T28: P. Peterson / T. Rosenmueller - $63,940
- T28: K. Tway / B. Cauley - $63,940
- T28: M. Greyserman / N. Echavarria - $63,940
- 31: K. Ventura / A. Rozner - $58,420
- T32: N. Hardy / D. Riley - $38,456
- T32: A. Svensson / C. Davis - $38,456
- T32: T. Detry / R. MacIntyre - $38,456
- 35: C. Reavie / B. Snedeker - $36,994
- 36: K. Chappell / T. Hoge - $36,248