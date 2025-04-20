Tiger Woods tribute series by PGA Tour Originals finally announces airing date

The PGA Tour decided to create a tribute series for Tiger Woods, who has arguably redefined golf in the last three decades. Many fans consider him to be the greatest of all time because of how dominant he has been. Woods had a historic dream run in the 2000s, achieving several milestones. And the PGA is about to highlight these things in their tribute series. Here's everything you need to know about it.

The show will be called 'TIGER 2000' and will be a typical documentary. It will air on CBS on Sunday, April 20, 2025, at 2 p.m. EST, interestingly, coinciding with the final round of the RBC Heritage. This documentary will highlight Tiger Woods' historic reign in 2000, and most likely all the behind-the-scenes footage from that year.

The PGA Tour posted an Instagram story about this series on Sunday, and here's a look:

PGA Tour's IG story about Tiger Woods' tribute video (Image Via: @pgatour)

Aside from this story, the PGA Tour Originals shared an Instagram reel that served as an excellent teaser for the series. In the caption, the tour even mentioned Tiger Woods' dominance that year. The caption read:

"“He was just better in every single aspect of the game. Period.”TIGER 2000 presented by Genesis drops at 2pm ET 🍿"

Tiger Woods won all four golf majors in 2000-01. Aside from Woods, no one has accomplished this feat in the history of the game. That year, he won nine PGA Tour tournaments, setting a new record.

Not only did the golfer win the US Open, the Open Championship, and the PGA Championship in a single year, but the most shocking aspect of Woods' US Open victory was his 15-stroke victory margin, which is still a record margin in any major.

What is Tiger Woods' status with his injuries?

The Genesis Invitational 2025 - Final Round - Source: Getty

Tiger Woods has not spent much time on the course this season. He initially stepped away from the game in February due to the passing of his mother, Kultida Woods. But once he decided to come back after that, his next problem occurred in late March-early April. At that time, he ruptured his right Achilles tendon, and he discussed this on X (formerly Twitter) by issuing a statement which read:

"As I began to ramp up my own training and practice at home, I felt a sharp pain in my left Achilles, which was deemed to be ruptured. This morning, Dr. Charlton Stucken of Hospital for Special Surgery in West Palm Beach, Florida, performed a minimally invasive Achilles tendon repair for a ruptured tendon. "The surgery went smoothly, and we expect a full recovery," added Dr. Stucken. I am back home now and plan to focus on my recovery and rehab, thank you for all the support."

There are currently no reports indicating when Tiger Woods will be able to return to the course. From a medical point of view, a ruptured Achilles tendon can take anywhere from six to 12 months to heal. This means Woods could be out for the majority of 2025 as a result of his injury.

