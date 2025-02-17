“This is simply unbelievably bad”: Tiger Woods’ ex-coach furious as Elon Musk exposes 60M discrepancy social security scam

Tiger Woods’ ex-coach, Hank Haney, recently reacted to a discrepancy in the number of Social Security numbers in the U.S. Furious, he took to social media to express his feelings about the matter, stating that it is "unbelievably bad."

Ad

On February 17, 2025, Right Angle News Network reported that Elon Musk and the DOGE (Department of Governmental Efficiency) conducted a social security audit and discovered a discrepancy of over 60 million numbers. It was revealed that the U.S. has 394 million social security recipients, even though the country's total population is only about 334 million. The post read:

“Elon Musk and DOGE have discovered that there are 394 million Social Security recipients in the U.S., despite the country having only 334 million citizens, a discrepancy of more than 60 million. Think you’ve seen fraud? You’ve seen nothing yet.”

Ad

Trending

Shortly after the news broke, Tiger Woods’ ex-coach Hank Haney quoted the news, saying:

“This is simply unbelievably bad.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Hank Haney is an American professional golf instructor who has coached over 200 PGA Tour professionals, including Tiger Woods and two-time Major Championship winner Mark O’Meara. Haney won the PGA National Teacher of the Year award in 1993 and was introduced into the Texas Golf Hall of Fame in 2014. He also won the PGA Harvey Penick Award for Teaching Excellence in 1984, among other accolades.

In 2010, Tiger Woods’ ex-coach, Haney, ended his relationship with Woods after working with him for six years. Two years later, he published a book about his experience coaching Woods. The book is titled 'The Big Miss'.

Ad

Tiger Woods’ ex-coach reacts to large crowds at LIV Golf Adelaide

The second LIV event of the year, LIV Golf Adelaide, took place from February 14 -16 at the Grange Golf Club. The tournament reportedly recorded a large crowd, with in-person spectators reaching over 100,000. Tiger Woods’ ex-coach had a few words to say about it. He believes the event was a huge success owing to the number of people who were in attendance.

Ad

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Flushing It Golf shared a video of the crowd gathered at the LIV Golf event. The post was captioned:

“More than 100 thousand people will come through the gates at LIV Golf Adelaide this week and most of them today have stayed long after play finished. D*mn you people, this is golf, not a rock concert!”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Tiger Woods’ ex-coach Hank Haney reacted to the video, saying:

“Kind of looks like this LIV event is a pretty big success.”

Expand Tweet

Joaquin Niemann of Torque GC emerged as the winner of the event with a score of 13-under. His teammate Carlos Ortiz followed at T2 in a tie with Abraham Ancer of Fireballs GC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback