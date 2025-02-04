Tiger Woods' ex-coach has a 2-word reaction to Jason Day's unconventional outfit choice at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Jason Day stepped out for the fourth and final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am wearing an unconventional outfit that garnered mixed reactions. But Tiger Woods' former coach Hank Haney took to X to support Day’s outfit choice.

Day, an Australian professional golfer with 13 PGA Tour wins and three European Tour wins, won the 2015 PGA Championship and came second at the U.S. Open in 2011 and 2013. The 13-time PGA Tour winner competed in the just-concluded AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, the second signature event of the 2025 PGA Tour.

Jason Day hit the Pebble Beach greens on Sunday, February 2, wearing a ‘groutfit,’ consisting of an all-grey sweatsuit, with white and grey shoes. The grey sweatshirt featured an ‘M’ logo for Malbon Golf, the golf gear brand that signed Day as its first PGA Tour pro ambassador in 2024.

The Australian professional golfer’s apparel choice caused a social media stir, with some fans calling the outfit an ‘insult to the game’ and 'unprofessional.' However, Hank Haney showed support for Jason Day’s outfit on X by quoting a video of the 13-time PGA Tour winner with just two words:

“Looking good.”

Hank Haney is a 69-year-old American professional golf instructor who has coached stars such as Tiger Woods and two-time Major championship winner Mark O’Meara. The coaching legend won PGA Teacher of the Year in 1993 and owns four golf facilities in the US.

Jason Day responds to Trevor Immelman’s comment on his outfit choice

Hank Haney was not the only one to voice an opinion about Jason Day’s ‘groutfit.’ South African TV commentator and retired golfer Trevor Immelman also commented on it. As the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am progressed, the CBS commentator jokingly said:

"Did he lose his luggage?”

Day hilariously responded to Immelman’s comment with an Instagram post captioned:

“Lost my luggage.”

Jason Day carded a three-under 69 in the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2025. This landed him at a T13 finish, in a tie with Andrew Novak, Tony Finau, and Austin Eckroat. His payout for this win is $380,000.

Rory Mcilroy won the tournament with a six-under 66 in the final round, beating Shane Lowry by two shots. This victory marks Mcilroy’s 27th win in his PGA Tour career and first win of the season.

