“This tournament is a big deal” - Keegan Bradley returns to Japan, eager to defend his Zozo Championship title

Keegan Bradley's exclusion from the 2023 Ryder Cup US team was a decision that did not sit well with many fans of the sport. While Team USA did not have the best time at the Ryder Cup this year, Bradley got time to cool off from the golf season and make a fresh comeback.

Keegan Bradley enjoyed an extended break with his family and is now back in Japan to defend his Zozo Championship title. The tournament is an important one for him, as it holds a lot of great memories. Speaking via StraitsTimes, Bradley said:

“I really, really love playing in the country of Japan. I love the fans, I love the little cities that we’ve been able to explore. They’re so clean and the food is so great.Being able to come over here as an American and win this tournament is a big deal. I really look forward to coming to Japan. It’s been one of my favourite places to play.”

He will, however, face tough competition from the likes of Ryo Ishikawa and other home favorites, who believe that they can hold their own against world class players.

Keegan Bradley ready to get back into action after much-enjoyed break

Bradley finished the Tour Championship tied for ninth in the FedEx Cup rankings and earned a spot in the elevated events for 2024.

Since then, however, he has taken time off to go home and spend time with his kids and family. Yet, he has not forgotten about golf and continues to practice every day.

“It’s nice to have a long extended period of time home where I can sort of let my guard down a little bit with my golf and really focus on them and focus on living a normal life and regrouping."

Keegan Bradley has had a good 2023 season, picking up a win at the Travelers Championship and a second place finish at the Farmers Insurance Open. He will hope to end the year on a strong note by defending his Zozo Championship title.