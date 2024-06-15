American golfer Brooks Koepka is currently busy playing at the ongoing 2024 US Open which is being held at Pinehurst No. 2. After two rounds of golf, Koepka managed to make the cut and is currently tied in 57th place with the likes of Scottie Scheffler and Tommy Fleetwood to name a few.
While Brooks Koepka is yet to fire in the tournament, his wife Jena Koepka has created a buzz on social media after she slammed a troll. Jena shared two stories on Instagram in which she mentioned that trolls get fired during Major weeks. With her selfie, Jena posted a story and wrote:
"The trolls get so fired up on major weeks its like clockwork... Me reading y'all's nasty comments like..."
She continued:
"This is so toxic, Gordan Rams Me 22"
In her next story, Jena Koepka called out the Instagram ID that trolled them. Writing the ID's name on her story, Jena wrote:
"I wish these social networks had stronger filters for words like "eating disorder."
You can check out Jena Koepka's story in the tweet below:
Brooks Koepka and Jena met for the first time at the 2015 Masters. In 2021, the couple announced their engagement, after which they got married in 2022. In July 2023, the couple welcomed their first child -- a son, named Crew.
What time will Brooks Koepka tee off at the 2024 US Open?
The iconic Pinehurst No. 2 is one of the toughest golf courses in the world. Hence, several big-name players are finding it difficult to play their best game, and a reflection of this can be seen on the leaderboard. This is something that will make Round 3 of the 2024 US Open interesting to watch.
In Round 3, Brooks Koepka will be teeing off at 08:55 am. He will be pairing with Francesco Molinari. Here is a complete list of the tee-off times for Round 3 of the event:
1st tee
- 8:44 am - Ryan Fox, Sahith Theegala
- 8:55 am - Brooks Koepka, Francesco Molinari
- 9:06 am - Matthew Fitzpatrick, Max Greyserman
- 9:17 am - Justin Lower, Dean Burmester
- 9:28 am - Tom McKibbin, Brandon Wu
- 9:39 am - Luke Clanton (a), Brendon Todd
- 9:50 am - Ben Kohles, Shane Lowry
- 10:01 am - Cameron Young, Scottie Scheffler
- 10:12 am - Tommy Fleetwood, Greyson Sigg
- 10:23 am - Austin Eckroat, David Puig
- 10:39 am - Collin Morikawa, Keegan Bradley
- 10:50 am - J.T. Poston, Wyndham Clark
- 11:01 am - Aaron Rai, Neal Shipley (a)
- 11:12 am - Si Woo Kim, Daniel Berger
- 11:23 am - Matt Kuchar, Cameron Smith
- 11:34 am - Gunnar Broin (a), Brian Campbell
- 11:45 am - Martin Kaymer, Jordan Spieth
- 11:56 am - Harris English, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- 12:07 pm - Adam Svensson, Mark Hubbard
- 12:18 pm - Isaiah Salinda, Davis Thompson
- 12:29 pm - Min Woo Lee, Emiliano Grillo
- 12:45 pm - Denny McCarthy, Adam Scott
- 12:56 pm - Chris Kirk, Jackson Suber
- 1:07 pm - Sepp Straka, Brian Harman
- 1:18 pm - Nico Echavarria, Sam Bennett
- 1:29 pm - Nicolai Højgaard, Seonghyeon Kim
- 1:40 pm - Frankie Capan III, Taylor Pendrith
- 1:51 pm - Russell Henley, Sergio Garcia
- 2:02 pm - Stephan Jaeger, Sam Burns
- 2:13 pm - Billy Horschel, Zac Blair
- 2:24 pm - Corey Conners, Tim Widing
- 2:40 pm - Akshay Bhatia, Xander Schauffele
- 2:51 pm - Tyrrell Hatton, Tom Kim
- 3:02 pm - Hideki Matsuyama, Matthieu Pavon
- 3:13 pm - Tony Finau, Rory McIlroy
- 3:24 pm - Patrick Cantlay, Thomas Detry
- 3:35 pm - Bryson DeChambeau, Ludvig Aberg
