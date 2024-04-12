"This vest is a war crime": Fans call out Jason Day for 'terrible' Day 2 Malbon fit at Masters after parachute pants outing

Jason Day's fashion choices have been the subject of debate before, and they've come firmly back to the surface at the Masters. His Day 1 outfit was interesting enough, as he wore some parachute pants and didn't play well enough for fans to ignore him bringing back a fashion trend from the 1990s.

However, on Day 2, things got a little more interesting. His vest has the world's attention, so it wasn't a one-off thing. His partnership with Malbon has produced more than a few noticeable outfits. Should he make the cut and play all four rounds, it's reasonable for fans to assume he'll have noteworthy clothes on for all the wrong reasons.

Those fans couldn't believe what Day was wearing today. In fact, some on X went so far as to say that his Day 2 vest was far worse than his Day 1 pants, which is a bold statement.

Here's a look at the reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"Ohh lord don’t even wanna see," another replied.

"The pants weren’t good, clearly. I think the sweater vest is a fun look," one fan did concede.

"Doing it on purpose…get us mad/talking about it lol. They def do have some “normal”/cool stuff too," another suggested.

Expand Tweet

"Double bogey dressed like that is so brutal," a commenter said.

"Coming last in his fantasy football league is finally catching up to him," another joked.

It's safe to say most fans don't love the fashion choices Day has made with Malbon as his sponsor. If nothing else, it has certainly gotten the attention of the golf world. He might be the most talked about golfer right now, and he's three over par and tied for 63rd right now.

Jason Day's outfits have gone viral before

This is not the first time nor will it be the last time Jason Day is featured prominently solely due to his outfits. His partnership with Malbon has had everyone's attention for quite some time.

Jason Day at the Masters in 2024

Golf journalist Jason Sobel actually thought it was a good thing that everyone debated what he was wearing. Rather than getting caught up in the LIV vs. PGA Tour aspect of golf, it was good to see everyone talking about this instead.

He said:

"I love the fact that even if it was just for four days, we have put aside all of our differences and debates over the last two years and we're once again arguing wardrobe in the world of golf. This is what I want! Years ago, we were arguing about hoodies on the golf course."

LPGA Tour star Charley Hull is another pro golfer with Malbon, so they have quickly become a major player in this sport. Part of how they're getting so much attention is undoubtedly because of Day's curious attire.

Day wearing weird and interesting outfits is very unusual for golf, a traditionally stoic and reverent sport. It was a subject of debate for LIV players to wear shorts, let alone parachute pants and bright, strange vests, so while it might not be appealing to the eyes, it is a fashion forward step for the sport as a whole.