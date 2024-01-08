“I love that we’re arguing wardrobe again” - Golf journalist on Jason Day’s attire at the 2024 Sentry Tournament

What one wears on the golf course is often the subject of intense debate, as Jason Day has found out. He wore an interesting pair of pants at the 2024 Sentry and it sparked debate over whether or not it was appropriate.

Some believe that the golf course begets a more respectable wardrobe, and others believe that a fun game doesn't have to have a strict dress code. This is something LIV Golf has adopted, as their golfers wear shorts frequently.

With all that's going on in the world of golf, a wardrobe debate was a welcome sight for journalist Jason Sobel. He said on the SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio:

"I love the fact that even if it was just for four days, we have put aside all of our differences and debates over the last two years and we're once again arguing wardrobe in the world of golf. This is what I want! Years ago, we were arguing about hoodies on the golf course."

He continued:

"We've argued about a stripe on someone's pants, the color of their shirt. I love the fact that we've finally gotten back to golf and we have finally divided golf fandom into, 'Yeah, I think what Jason Day is wearing is fine.' and, 'No, I don't like it.'"

Sobel of course offered up his take on how Day was dressed:

"I am of the opinion after sitting here getting ready to go play golf and I've got a green flowered shirt on that I don't really care what you wear. And you know what? Go do whatever you want. I thought Jason Day looks just fine. He's got 17 kids, I'm pretty sure he's not worried about how he looks."

There have been debates over the future of the sport. There have been arguments over the legitimacy of either tour, whether it's the PGA Tour or LIV Golf. Everything is so heated and has an air of importance that the golf world arguing over what type of pants Jason Day wore is a breath of fresh air for many.

Jason Day wants more mixed events

Jason Day and LPGA Tour star Lydia Ko teamed up at the recent Grant Thornton Invitational. This was a mixed event, with teams being made up of PGA and LPGA stars and competing over a weekend.

Jason Day got people talking

It was the first of its kind in the world of golf, and it was a tremendous success. Day and Ko took home the trophy and both expressed that they'd like this to stick around.

After the win, Day reflected on the impact it could have:

"I don't think I've seen so many female junior golfers out at an event, especially a PGA Tour event, as I did see them this week. This is something that I think we have to keep striving towards. To have the partnership between the two tours and to have the tournament going on, and the way (tournament organizers) put the show on, I think they really, really nailed it this week."

It's unclear what the future holds, but everyone seemed to appreciate the event this time around.