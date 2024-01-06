“Baggy is back!!” – Fans react to Jason Day’s pants choice at The Sentry 2024

Jason Day's new look on the field has seemingly not won over golf fans online. The Australian golfer recently severed his relationship with Nike and switched to Malbon Golf for golf apparel. However, Day has been criticized for his wardrobe choices on social media since he announced the partnership.

Day, who is currently participating in The Sentry, was seen sporting Malbon Golf attire in the competition. Fans, however, were not charmed by his loose clothing and criticized the former World No. 1 on social media.

Jason Day posted a few pictures from the tournament on X (formerly Twitter) along with the caption:

"Time for a weekend run"

One fan responded saying the trend of baggy clothing was coming back. The user wrote:

"Baggy is back!!"

Another fan suggested wearing a white shirt instead of a black polo on black pants. The fan wrote:

"Dude, love the new gear and I know you seen enough, but a white shirt would have been great today with the pants and you would not have heard a peep! Two different shades of blue doesn’t work man! Good luck this weekend!"

Another person claimed the polo appeared to be made of cotton and could be uncomfortable to play in. The user wrote:

"No offense to you but that polo looks like a cotton blend and definitely can’t be comfortable to play golf in…."

Here are a few more reactions from fans online:

"I can actually feel relaxed" - Jason Day on his deal with Malbon Golf

Jason Day talked about his sudden move to Malbon Golf in a recent interview with Golf Digest. In the interview, he justified the choice to make the switch by giving examples of competitions where he was dressed the same as other players.

Day claimed he wanted to try something new and "dramatically different" from what other golfers wear. He said (via Golf Digest):

"There have been times that I'd be standing on the first tee and look over to see another golfer in essentially the same outfit as me. I'm excited to be able to go outside of the box and wear something that's dramatically different than what everyone is used to seeing in golf today.”

Day also claimed that Malbon's clothes were more comfortable. He added:

"Being an ambassador for Malbon means being able to wear stuff that I typically wouldn't wear on the golf course as a professional golfer, but it’s what I wear at home. Maybe this is another door opening where I can actually feel relaxed on the golf course like I do at home and really refine that look."

Jason Day is currently playing at The Sentry 2024 and is tied for 15th place following the first two rounds. Scottie Scheffler sits at the top of the leaderboard with a one-stroke lead over Tyrrell Hatton.