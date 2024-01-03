Jason Day takes a dig at Nike as he parts ways with the company - “I'm excited to wear something dramatically different”

Jason Day parted ways with Nike this week and unveiled his new sponsorship relationship with Malbon Golf. The Australian was pleased with his new deal, as he will now be able to "wear something that's dramatically different than what everyone is," he said.

After officially announcing the change of sponsor on Monday, January 1, Jason Day had some words for Golf Digest. Among other things, he said that his association with Malbon will allow him to wear clothes that are not "typically" worn in professional golf, but are what he wears "at home."

Here's what Jason Day had to say to Golf Digest:

"There have been times that I'd be standing on the first tee and look over to see another golfer in essentially the same outfit as me. I'm excited to be able to go outside of the box and wear something that's dramatically different than what everyone is used to seeing in golf today.”

"Being an ambassador for Malbon means being able to wear stuff that I typically wouldn't wear on the golf course a professional golfer, but it’s what I wear at home. Maybe this is another door opening where I can actually feel relaxed on the golf course like I do at home and really refine that look."

There is speculation that Jason Day may be the first of several top professional golfers to part ways with Nike. Rumors even reach Tiger Woods, who has been under contract with the brand since 1996.

This Tuesday, January 2, Xander Schauffele was spotted at the Plantation Course at Kapalua Resort wearing Descente branding. This has been interpreted as a sign of his break with Adidas.

How has Jason Day been doing at The Sentry Tournament of Champions?

Jason Day will be returning to The Sentry next Thursday for the first time since 2019. His record in this tournament includes five participations, always with excellent results.

Day has never won at Kapalua Resort, but he has always finished in the Top 15, including three Top 10s. His best result was in the 2015 edition, when he finished T3, with a score of 20 under, only one stroke behind champion Patrick Reed, who beat Jimmy Walker in the playoff.

Day has a career of 13 victories on the PGA Tour, including the victory in the 2015 PGA Championship, his only major so far. Between 2015 and 2016, he won eight tournaments and reached number one in the world ranking.

His amazing performance in majors also counts among the main sporting results of the Australian. In addition to his victory (already mentioned), Day accumulated other 16 Top 10s, including five second places. He has played in 48 editions so far.