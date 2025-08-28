  • home icon
  • ‘This should be YOUR Ryder Cup Team’: Golf world demands Phil Mickelson in the Ryder Cup Team after Keegan Bradley’s picks

'This should be YOUR Ryder Cup Team': Golf world demands Phil Mickelson in the Ryder Cup Team after Keegan Bradley's picks

By Aheli Chakraborty
Published Aug 28, 2025 13:42 GMT
Syndication: Detroit Free Press - Source: Imagn

U.S. Ryder Cup Captain Keegan Bradley has revealed his six captain’s picks for the 2025 Ryder Cup team: Sam Burns, Patrick Cantlay, Ben Griffin, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, and Cameron Young. The 45th Ryder Cup will be played September 23–28 at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, New York.

While he faced a lot of criticism, some people supported Keegan Bradley’s choices, too. Phil Mickelson is one of them. Taking to his X account, he said:

“Keegan did a great job today and was as classy as the king. He’s leading by example and is showing why he’s a great choice to lead this team.”
And well, as it turns out, the golf world would rather see him on the team. As one fan commented:

"This should be YOUR Ryder Cup Team, Phil, and freaking EVERYBODY knows it!"

Another commented:

"Phil should be an assistant captain at the least. Someday the dust will settle with the LIV drama, and he will be captain as he should be."
Another fan wrote:

"Can we get you out there as an assistant?"

Two of them simply commented:

"Phil as the next captain?"

While another wrote:

"He should have picked you over Morikawa"

Golfers picked by Bradley join automatic qualifiers Scottie Scheffler, J.J. Spaun, Xander Schauffele, Russell Henley, Harris English, and Bryson DeChambeau, who secured spots via the points standings that closed on August 17.

Keegan Bradley opts out of choosing himself for the Ryder Cup team

Keegan Bradley confirmed on Wednesday that he will not be part of the United States Ryder Cup team as a player, choosing not to become the event’s first playing captain in more than six decades. He said:

"The last 48 hours, we had the team set. We weren't scrambling at all. This was a really tough decision. I will say, there was a point where I was playing. All these guys stepped up in a major way and played their way on to this team, and that's something that I'm really proud of, and something that I really wanted."
Although his performance this season gave him a strong case for selection, Bradley explained that he had already made the decision some time ago to focus solely on his role as captain. He noted that the U.S. roster was finalized earlier in the week, ending any speculation about his potential inclusion. The last time a Ryder Cup captain also competed as a player was Arnold Palmer in 1963 at East Lake.

Bradley ended the season 11th in the U.S. Ryder Cup standings and is ranked as the eighth-best American globally. Over the past 13 months, he has claimed two victories against top-level competition, a total only surpassed by Scottie Scheffler among PGA Tour players during that period.

Bradley acknowledged that he had wanted to play but emphasized that he was completely confident that leaving himself off the Ryder Cup team was the right decision.

