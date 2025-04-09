Throwback: Rory McIlroy’s first Masters interview resurfaces ahead of grand slam bid

Rory McIlroy will play at his 17th Masters this week. As he prepares himself to finally win the elusive title this year, an old interview from his Masters debut all the way back in 2009 recently surfaced online.

McIlroy could be seen driving to Augusta National and walking the premises with a reporter. When asked about how he managed to stay calm in such a high-pressure tournament, the then-teenager said that he didn't want to be "overwhelmed by the occasion".

He was further questioned about what impressed him most about Augusta National, since it was his first time playing at the iconic golf club. The golfer said that that "the first thing that struck me was coming out of the clubhouse and seeing that whole" expanse.

McIlroy later mentioned that he wanted to give himself "the best opportunity to play well" that week and was "excited" to be at his first Masters. He wanted to "take that excitement" and use it to "play good golf". The future star added that if he managed to keep his "emotions in check, it would be a good week" for him.

Rory McIlroy placed T20 in his Masters debut. Over the course of his long, illustrious career, the Masters is the only Major Championship that he hasn't been able to win so far. His best finish came in 2022, when he ranked second, behind Scottie Scheffler.

The Northern Irish star will be bidding to complete his grand slam this week at Augusta National. Given his recent performances, he looks in good shape to win his first-ever green jacket.

"We're on a bit of a Bridgerton kick this week" - Rory McIlroy on what he is watching before the 2025 Masters

In Picture: Rory McIlroy and wife Erica Stoll (Source: Imagn)

Rory McIlroy had previously shared that he had watched 'The Devil Wears Prada' before his clash against JJ Spaun at the Players Championship last month.

He mentioned that he had watched the Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep starrer to calm down before the playoff on Monday morning. At the Masters press conference recently, he was asked if he was planning to watch anything before his campaign at the Augusta National.

McIlroy said that he and his wife, Erica Stoll, are currently watching Bridgerton. He added that although he was not up for it initially, his wife convinced him to give the Netflix series a try.

"I've got into Bridgerton the last... I didn't think I would, I was very against watching it. But Erica (wife) convinced me, so we're on a bit of a Bridgerton kick this week," he said via TalkSport.

The 35-year-old has already won two PGA Tour titles this year - the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and the Players Championship. As such, he is one of the favorites to win the Masters this year.

