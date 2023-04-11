Tiger Woods' 1997 Masters winning ball goes for $64,000 in auction

Tiger Woods won his first major 26 years ago by claiming the 1997 Masters. During the fourth round of the event, he gave the ball to a nine-year-old boy, which has now been auctioned for more than $64,000.

Woods passed the ball to Julian Nexsen after making a bogey on the fifth hole at the 1997 Masters. It was put up for auction on March 27, starting at $500. It went on to sell for $64,124.40 as the auction concluded on Sunday.

The 1997 Masters was the beginning of Tiger's incredible record at the first major of the year as he went on to win four more titles at Augusta National. At the age of 21, he became the youngest champion at The Masters. He also broke the four-day scoring record by aggregating 18-under 270.

As per Golden Age Auction, the auctioned ball is the only known ball of the 1997 Masters.

The auction house said in their official description of the ball on their website:

"Unless Tiger himself or his caddie Fluff intentionally saved a ball from this historic final round... this may be the only confirmed golf ball from the final round of Tiger Woods' first Major Championship victory."

The Golden Age auction further stated that dozens of people 'witnessed' Tiger handing over the ball to Nexsen:

"The young boy was elated - Tiger Woods had just handed him a golf ball. Dozens of people witnessed Tiger Woods hand that golf ball to Julian Nexsen, including a reporter from the Washington Times."

Washington Times reporter Barker Davis interviewed both Nexsen and his father, who was also featured in the following day's edition.

The newspaper report read:

"After making his first bogey in 36 holes yesterday, Woods stopped on his way to the sixth tee to give a ball to 9-year-old Julian Nexsen of Greenville, S.C."

26 years later, Woods made the 24th cut in his favorite tournament. Before withdrawing from the event citing injury, he equaled Fred Couples and Gary Player's record of making straight 23 cuts at Augusta National.

Most expensive Tiger Woods items auctioned by Golden Age Auction

Here's a list of some of the most expensive Tiger Woods items sold by Golden Age Auction:

Tiger Woods 2000-2001 Tiger Slam Winning Irons: $5,156,162

Tiger's Personal 2002 Scotty Cameron Backup Putter: $393,300

Tiger's Personal Red Dot Scotty Cameron Backup Putter: $328,577

Tiger's Personally Used Scotty Cameron Newport Tei3 Putter (from Collectable): $221,376

Tiger Woods 1999 "Original 5" Personal Backup Scotty Cameron Putter: $201,251

Tiger's Personal 2001 Scotty Cameron Backup Putter: $154,928

Tiger's Sunday Red Shirt from the 2010 Masters Tournament: $139,349

1992 Tiger Woods PGA Debut Ticket (Signed by 16-year-old Tiger): $104,694

Tiger's Personal Signed Scotty Cameron Newport 2 Red Dot Putter: $104,694

Tiger Woods' Sunday 2000 US Open Golf Glove (Signed & Inscribed by Tiger): $96,198

Tiger Woods' 2000 Scotty Cameron Newport ll GSS Backup Putter: $88,810

Tiger's Personal 1999 Scotty Cameron Red Dot Newport II Putter: $86,525

2001 Scotty Cameron Masters Champ #12 of 25 SS Tiger Woods Personal Specs Putter: $77,591

Tiger Woods Actual "Backup" Putter - c1998 Scotty Cameron PPP Newport II: $65,705

Tiger's Final Round Golf Ball from 1997 Masters Tournament: $64,124

Tiger's Personal Titleist Irons Used to Win The Tiger Slam in 2000/01: $57,242

Tiger's Personally Used 1997 Scotty Cameron Putter: $53,146

