Tiger Woods bestows insane honour to Nelly Korda by calling her one of the best golfers to “ever live”

Golf legend Tiger Woods and World No. 1 Nelly Korda recently teamed up to film a golf tutorial on YouTube. Before the two icons made their shots on the greens, Woods acknowledged Korda as one of the best golfers ever.

Tiger Woods started playing golf professionally in 1996 and has since secured a whopping 82 PGA Tour wins and 41 European Tour titles. A fifteen-time major championship winner, he has a career Grand Slam as he has claimed multiple titles in all four major events.

Meanwhile, Nelly Korda, who is currently ranked as the No. 1 female golfer in the world, has 15 LPGA Tour wins and two major championship titles. She has won three events on the Ladies European Tour, including the 2019 Lacoste Ladies Open de France and the 2023 Aramco Team Series, London.

Korda and Woods partnered with sports equipment company TaylorMade Golf to show viewers how to improve their short game. At the beginning of the YouTube video, Woods said:

“Hi everyone. We’re here in the 100 yards and in, part of the program, and I’m here with one of the best players to ever live, Nelly. And we’re gonna hit some shots from 89 to 113 yards.” [0:01]

During the tutorial, the two golfers showed different techniques on how to approach shot shapes within 100 yards. Woods asked Korda how she would shoot the ball while considering the effect the wind had on it. The LPGA Tour star answered by showing visual examples of how she adjusts her swing to match different shot shapes depending on how strong the wind is.

Tiger Woods repeatedly commended Nelly Korda for shooting beautifully, and the LPGA Tour star reciprocated by calling him the “GOAT” (Greatest of All Time).

How many PGA Tour events has Tiger Woods played this year?

2025 has been off to a rough start for the legend Tiger Woods as he is yet to tee off in a PGA Tour event. He was initially set to compete in the 2025 Genesis Invitational at Torrey Pines, but due to the unfortunate passing of his mother, he withdrew from the event days before the first round began.

Woods released a statement on Instagram saying he was “just not ready” to head back to the greens following his mother’s passing.

About a month later, the 15-time major winner released more sad news, saying that he had suffered a leg injury while practicing in his home. He revealed that he had to visit the Hospital for Special Surgery in West Palm Beach, Florida, to get a tendon repair in his left Achilles.

Tiger Woods further said that the surgery was successful and he is expected to recover fully with rest and rehabilitation.

