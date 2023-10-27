Tiger Woods comeback: Expected timeline, current injury and more

It was reported on Wednesday, October 25, that Tiger Woods has increased the intensity and frequency of his practice amid rumors of a comeback. Earlier this month, he was seen hitting some balls at The Hay, a golf course in Pebble Beach, California, where he played a few holes with his son, Charlie.

Earlier this week, Woods announced the field for the upcoming event at Albany Golf Course in the Bahamas. While 19 out of 20 players were announced, one spot was left for a later announcement. There are speculations that it might have been reserved for the 15-time major champion.

Woods has won the Hero World Challenge trophy five times in his career, with his most recent victory in 2011 when he beat Zach Johnson by a one-stroke margin. While these reports suggest the potential comeback of the PGA Tour veteran, it is still unclear whether he will make his return at the Hero World Challenge or another event.

The 47-year-old PGA Tour veteran has been out of action since the Masters Tournament, where he withdrew on the final day. For those who may not be aware, he has been dealing with right knee issues following a serious accident in 2021. After withdrawing from the final day of play at Augusta National, he underwent subtalar fusion surgery and has been in recovery since.

If Woods doesn't make his comeback at the Hero World Challenge, there is a possibility he might be ready by mid-December, when the PNC Championship is scheduled. He is also set to compete in the inaugural season of TGL, which begins in January 2024.

When did Tiger Woods win his last title on the PGA Tour?

Tiger Woods poses with the trophy after winning the 2019 Zozo Championship (Image via PGA Tour)

In his long professional career spanning more than two and a half decades, Tiger Woods has won 82 titles on the PGA Tour, tied for the highest in the Tour's history. His tally of 15 majors is the second-highest in the history of golf. He won his first title in his first year as a professional at the Las Vegas Invitational in 1996.

Since then, Woods went on to break records and kept coming back despite obstacles like dips in form or major injury setbacks. There was a five-year drought from 2013 to 2018 when he struggled to win on the PGA Tour until he won that year's Tour Championship. The following year, he ended his 11-year major drought by winning the Masters for the fifth time.

In the same year, he claimed the Zozo Championship, defeating Hideki Matsuyama by three strokes. This turned out to be his last win on the PGA Tour. Since then, he hasn't played much on the tour due to his injury struggles.

Earlier this year, he stated that he would only play majors and a couple of other events to extend his career. While another title win seems tough or unlikely for now, one can never count out the phenomenon known as Tiger Woods.