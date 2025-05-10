Tiger Woods’ company celebrates Scottie Scheffler & Ludvig Aberg in heartfelt national golf day post

Tiger Woods is widely considered as one of the best icons in the world of professional golf. Besides breaking countless records and making near-impossible shots, Woods has left his mark on the sport. Over the years, he has been instrumental in growing golf both on and off the course.

Woods has the TGR Foundation, a company that engages in philanthropy and charity events. TGR Live is an event management firm that arranges events for Woods' foundation. To mark National Golf Day (May 10), TGR Live shared a post on its official X (previously Twitter) account.

In the post, there were images of a number of moments from golf courses, featuring some of the popular PGA Tour professionals. One of the images showed Scottie Scheffler greeting his caddie. In another one of them, Ludvig Aberg could be seen locking in for a shot during 2024 Hero World Challenge. Take a look at the post from Tiger Woods' TGR Live:

"National golf day? Say less."

Scheffler, the current World No 1 in men's golf, is coming off a strong 2024 season where he secured seven professional wins, including a Masters Tournament victory. He also won the gold medal in men's golf at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

On the other hand, Ludvig Aberg started off the 2025 season by recording a T5 at the Sentry. His second PGA Tour win came at the Genesis Invitational.

He also finished in seventh place at the 2025 Masters Tournament. On different occassions, Woods has been vocal about both of these PGA Tour professionals' performances.

Tiger Woods' take on Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg

Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg are both big names on the competitive golf circuit. Tiger Woods has shared his praise for both in the past.

During his appearance on The Today Show in May 2024, Woods complemented Scheffler's footwork during putting. As reported by Golf.com, Woods said during that segment:

"Scottie, I think obviously, his iconic foot movement belies what the club is actually doing through the golf ball — how good it is, right? How stable it is, how solid he hits it. It’s just so consistent, and he works it both ways..."

While talking about Ludvig Aberg after his triumph at the Genesis Invitational earlier this year, event host Tiger Woods said (as quoted by The Golfing Gazette):

"Ludvig’s swing, it really is not a lot can go wrong with it. Occasionally he might speed up a little bit and get stuck under it but other than that he hits this tight little draw. Beautiful draw and on top of that he is a super nice guy..."

Scheffler and Aberg will both be in action at the PGA Championship, the second major of the year, next week.

