Tiger Woods congratulates Scottie Scheffler for winning the Hero World Challenge

In the aftermath of the Hero World Challenge competition results, Tiger Woods wished Scottie Scheffler for his outstanding performance at the Albany Golf Club.

On Sunday, December 3, Woods approached Scheffler on the course and shook hands with him after the event ended. The 47-year-old also took to social media to applaud the World No. 1 for his recent win.

Tiger Woods wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"Congratulations to Scottie Scheffler on winning #HeroWorldChallenge. Thank you to @HeroMotoCorp, every TOUR player and fan who helped support this year’s event, benefitting @TGRFound"

In addition to congratulating Scheffler, the 82-time PGA Tour winner also extended gratitude to every Tour player, as well as his fans. The said annual competition is hosted by the fifteen-time Major Champion winner for the benefit of his TGR foundation.

A look into Tiger Woods’s hosted 2023 Hero World Challenge results

Scottie Scheffler earned a total 20-under par to lead the scoreboard on the last day of the Hero World Challenge. He was three strokes ahead of the Australian Professional golfer Sepp Straka and four strokes ahead of Justin Thomas who stood on the third spot.

The 20-player field of the 2023 Hero World Challenge saw the return of Tiger Woods on the course. The golf legend was back on the course after seven months and finished the event in the eighteenth position. He was 20 strokes behind the winner.

Nevertheless, it is important to note that this is not the first time Woods has sent his heartwarming congratulations to Scheffler. Last year, in 2022, the 47-year-old golfer wished the six-time PGA Tour winner for his first major win.

Scottie Scheffler went on to win his first green jacket with his 2022 Masters Tournament triumph when he finished 10 under par at Augusta National Golf Club. He was three strokes ahead of the Northern Irish professional golfer Rory McIlroy.

Tiger Woods was among the ones who didn’t miss the opportunity to wish Scheffler for his first-ever Major win. He took to X to express his wishes.

This was the same tournament where Woods returned to his professional game, nearly 14 months after his car accident in 2021. Surprisingly, he was able to play all four rounds, but he only finished in 47th place with a total of 13 over par in the competition.