“Tiger Woods is def next. Bye Nike” – Fans react to Charlie Woods reportedly signing an apparel deal with Greyson Clothing

Fans have reacted on social media to the reported deal between Charlie Woods and Greyson Clothing. On its X account, NUCLR Golf recently posted about the potential deal.

The golf fan page shared a screenshot from Greyson Clothing's Instagram story, introducing Charlie as the company's newest brand ambassador. Nevertheless, the piece isn't accessible on the apparel brand's official page, suggesting that they may have removed it after posting it.

While the agreement between Charlie and the company has not yet been confirmed, fans were eager to express their opinions about the rumored collaboration. There were mixed reactions from the golf community. While some extended appreciation and congratulations to Charlie, others pointed out that Justin Thomas, who endorses the brand, might have been involved in the deal.

Following last week's reports that Woods would be leaving Nike, with whom he has collaborated since the start of his career in 1996, some fans even speculated that the 15-time Major winner would follow Charlie and join Greyson Clothes. The No Laying Up podcast stated earlier this month that Woods could move away from Nike after the the PNC Championship.

About Charlie's rumored new contract, NUCRL Golf posted a picture with the following caption:

"JUST IN: Charlie Woods looks to have signed on with @GreysonClothier. Former NFL star Larry Fitzgerald shared a post welcoming him to the Greyson family. @TWlegion"

Commenters speculated that Tiger would be the next to sign with the apparel company. One user commented:

"Tiger is def next. Bye @Nike"

"@TigerWoods will do the same in January, thanks to @JustinThomas34, nicely done!" wrote another fan.

"So @Nike really is going to fumble this…." commented another fan.

Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods teamed up for the 2023 PNC Championship

Charlie Woods participated in the 2023 PNC Championship, which came to an end last week. It was a family golf outing for the Woods family last week. Tiger's daughter, Sam, served as the caddie for her father at the tournament.

Tiger and Charlie have not missed a single tournament since their debut in 2020 at the PNC Championship. Even so, they will have to wait another year to take home the prestigious Willie Park trophy, as they tied for fifth place this year. In the two-day family competition, the father-son duo played well, but they finished six strokes behind the winner, Team Langer.

Team Woods finished at 19-under-125 after shooting 64 in the first round and 61 in the second. Team Langer defeated Team Duval by a margin of two strokes, while the winners of the previous year, Team Singh, finished in third this year. Team Woods finished in a tie with Team Kuchar, Team Daly, Team Cink, and Team Lehman.