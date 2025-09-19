Tiger Woods dons an all-black look in Sun Day Red’s latest photoshoot

Tiger Woods was recently photographed on the course while wearing clothing from his golf apparel brand, Sunday Red. He shared pictures on Instagram, showing off the all-black outfit he donned for the shoot.In the carousel Woods shared, one shot showed him mid-swing, layered up in a sleeveless jacket over a long-sleeved shirt. He paired the look with black trousers and a black hat designed with the Sun Day Red logo.The post’s caption read:“Every stitch serves a purpose; every detail delivers good performance. Because the difference between good and great? It’s in everything. #SunDayRed” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn Early September, Tiger Woods’ Sun Day Red released its Fall/Winter 25 collection. He announced the drop with a picture of himself wearing a purple sweater and nude pants paired with a white hat from the brand.The post's caption read:“Master every season. Our Fall/Winter collection provides sophisticated solutions for cold-weather golf with premium natural fibers and technical innovations driven by Tiger’s insights. Available now at the link in our bio. #SunDayRed.”Image taken from Woods’ Instagram Feed _ Source: Instagram/@tigerwoodsThe Sun Day Red Fall/Winter collection features clothing made from premium materials aimed at keeping golfers comfortable and protected out on the course. The drop included several essential pieces, including crew neck sweaters, merino wool hoodies, long-sleeved cashmere shirts, waterproof jackets, waterproof spiked golf shoes, and insulated vests.When speaking about the new drop, Sun Day Red’s Senior Creative Director, Caje Moye, said the new pieces were uniquely built to protect golfers against harsh elements and also help them embrace them. He added that all the layers and details were designed to help players focus on their game regardless of the weather.Tiger Woods announced his Sun Day Red clothing line in February 2024, and the brand was launched in May that same year. After wrapping up his 27-year run with Nike, the 82-time PGA Tour winner partnered with TaylorMade to launch the Sun Day Red Brand, offering a lineup of luxury golf clothing and accessories.Tiger Woods officially opens new TGR Learning Lab in PhiladelphiaEarlier this month, Tiger Woods celebrated the ribbon-cutting ceremony of a new TGR Learning Lab in Philadelphia. He shared a media carousel of pictures taken during the event, writing that the TGR Foundation team is “excited” to continue “impacting” students.Image taken from Tiger Woods’ Instagram Feed _ Source: Instagram/@tigerwoodsThe TGR Learning Lab in Philadelphia was founded by Tiger Woods’ TGR Foundation in partnership with Cobbs Creek Foundation. Based at the Cobbs Creek campus in West Philadelphia, the center is meant to give local students a safe space to learn, explore, and develop their skills.The Learning Lab in Philadelphia is the second facility established by the TGR Foundation. The first Learning Lab was established in Anaheim, California, in 2006.