  "Performance beyond the 18th" - Tiger Woods-owned Sun Day Red teases the launch of non-golf shoes

"Performance beyond the 18th" - Tiger Woods-owned Sun Day Red teases the launch of non-golf shoes

By Pravashis Biswas
Published Jul 21, 2025 19:43 GMT
The Genesis Invitational 2025 - Final Round - Source: Getty
Tiger Woods during The Genesis Invitational 2025 - Final Round - Source: Getty

Although Tiger Woods is still out of tournament golf, his athleisure brand keeps his impact on the sport ongoing. On Monday (July 21), Sun Day Red released a promotional clip about their upcoming product via a post on their X account.

In the early days of 2024, Woods started his very own apparel brand. It all came from the idea of the legendary golfer's habit of wearing red on Sundays. This became a symbol of success following the killer final rounds the golfer delivered wearing red.

Tiger Woods named his apparel company keeping in mind this fact, and with time, Sun Day Red started developing products. Today, the company shared a small teaser of the upcoming model of a pair of shoes in white and black combo.

also-read-trending Trending

As per the teaser video, the Woods-owned brand will launch it on July 22. Take a look at the post on X:

"Performance beyond the 18th. Tomorrow. #SunDayRed"
Sun Day Red solidified Woods legacy and his traditions. Apart from the red colour, the company's logo features a tiger drawn with 15 stripes. It represents the number of golf Majors Tiger Woods won in his career.

The brand started its journey shortly after Woods announced his departure from the Nike partnership after 27 long years. The announcement regarding the launch came along with the announcement declaring Woods' participation at the 2024 Genesis Invitational.

Sun Day Red has been expanding their product line and stepping into footwear and kidswear as well. This year saw their debut Summer Collection featuring 3D knits, cashmere-inspired hoodies and premium polos.

When Tiger Woods explained why he wears red on Sundays

Tiger Woods has always showcased the colour red especially during tournament finals. The legendary golfer once explained how he got this habit of sporting red apparel on the course.

Woods, via a video released by Sun Day Red, explained how it all started. The veteran PGA Tour pro said that his mother Kultida introduced him to the colour red.

"I wear red on Sundays because my mom said that a Capricorn power color is red. And as a junior, I wore red one time... she said, yes, see, that's your color. And so out of spite and of course as a little kid, I wore blue."
The golfer then went on to explain how he never abandoned the colour red, since. Woods added:

"The next time I had a chance to win, and I did not win. And so I went back to red, and I won. And I've stuck with red ever since."

The 82-time PGA Tour winner still sports the colour red most of the time he is competing out there. Even during TGL matches, the Cypress native was spotted in his iconic colour, swinging his clubs at the SoFi Stadium venue.

Pravashis Biswas

Pravashis Biswas

Twitter icon

Pravashis is a passionate Golf Writer at Sportskeeda, combining his love for the sport with a strong academic background. With a Post Graduate Degree in Physics from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata, Pravashis's interest sparked from discovering the resemblance between a golf ball and fullerene, as well as the physics of its flight trajectory.

With prior experience as an entertainment content writer at Wincible and a sports content writer at Anfield Home, Pravashis brings a meticulous approach to his craft. His research skills and ability to present relevant information without losing creativity set him apart as a journalist. He strives to provide accurate and engaging content, leveraging tools like the GLF app, live sources, and leading platforms such as Golf.com and BBC.

A fan of Tiger Woods, Pravashis is inspired by the legend’s contributions to golf and his enduring wisdom. Beyond writing, he enjoys editing videos and following WWE and MMA, hobbies that complement his dynamic storytelling. Pravashis aspires to cover major events like the PGA Tour, delivering insightful perspectives on golf’s evolving landscape. With a deep appreciation for the sport’s traditions and future, he is committed to enriching the global golfing narrative at Sportskeeda.

