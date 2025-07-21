"Performance beyond the 18th" - Tiger Woods-owned Sun Day Red teases the launch of non-golf shoes

Although Tiger Woods is still out of tournament golf, his athleisure brand keeps his impact on the sport ongoing. On Monday (July 21), Sun Day Red released a promotional clip about their upcoming product via a post on their X account.In the early days of 2024, Woods started his very own apparel brand. It all came from the idea of the legendary golfer's habit of wearing red on Sundays. This became a symbol of success following the killer final rounds the golfer delivered wearing red.Tiger Woods named his apparel company keeping in mind this fact, and with time, Sun Day Red started developing products. Today, the company shared a small teaser of the upcoming model of a pair of shoes in white and black combo.As per the teaser video, the Woods-owned brand will launch it on July 22. Take a look at the post on X:&quot;Performance beyond the 18th. Tomorrow. #SunDayRed&quot;Sun Day Red solidified Woods legacy and his traditions. Apart from the red colour, the company's logo features a tiger drawn with 15 stripes. It represents the number of golf Majors Tiger Woods won in his career.The brand started its journey shortly after Woods announced his departure from the Nike partnership after 27 long years. The announcement regarding the launch came along with the announcement declaring Woods' participation at the 2024 Genesis Invitational.Sun Day Red has been expanding their product line and stepping into footwear and kidswear as well. This year saw their debut Summer Collection featuring 3D knits, cashmere-inspired hoodies and premium polos.When Tiger Woods explained why he wears red on SundaysTiger Woods has always showcased the colour red especially during tournament finals. The legendary golfer once explained how he got this habit of sporting red apparel on the course.Woods, via a video released by Sun Day Red, explained how it all started. The veteran PGA Tour pro said that his mother Kultida introduced him to the colour red.&quot;I wear red on Sundays because my mom said that a Capricorn power color is red. And as a junior, I wore red one time... she said, yes, see, that's your color. And so out of spite and of course as a little kid, I wore blue.&quot;The golfer then went on to explain how he never abandoned the colour red, since. Woods added:&quot;The next time I had a chance to win, and I did not win. And so I went back to red, and I won. And I've stuck with red ever since.&quot;The 82-time PGA Tour winner still sports the colour red most of the time he is competing out there. Even during TGL matches, the Cypress native was spotted in his iconic colour, swinging his clubs at the SoFi Stadium venue.