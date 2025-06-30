When Tiger Woods fondly recalled being asked to "f**k off" by his father during early training days

Tiger Woods' mental toughness during adverse situations was instrumental in his success. His father, Earl Woods, was responsible for his psychological training in the formative years. However, Earl did not go easy on his son.

The PGA Tour veteran's father was a basketball icon at Kansas State University before he joined the US Army's Infantry. He also served his nation as a Special Forces Officer during the Vietnam War. It was Earl's methods of training that shaped Tiger Woods' iron mentality and resilient nature.

Young Woods had to go through rigorous training sessions, withstanding his father's unconventional methods. In an old interview with Slate in 2018, Tiger fondly recalled that Earl would often call him a "little piece of sh***" and tell him to "f**k off" while the young golfer used to train for the sport.

Although these tough psychological drills helped Tiger Woods be hardwired and competitive, Earl also developed a safe word for his child. If his training methods seemed too hard for Woods, the young golfer could say "enough" to bail out of the drill.

Tiger Woods' rigorous training regimen under Earl definitely helped him earn the height of success he achieved in his professional golf career. Besides racking up wins in golf events and major championships, the golfer showcased patience in the face of struggle.

Woods went through a lot of struggles in his career, be it his personal struggles, the series of back surgeries, or the car crash, Tiger came back stronger every time. After a series of microdisectomies and a hiatus, the golfer won the 2019 Masters Tournament at the age of 43 years.

When Tiger Woods shared love for his father Earl Woods

PGA: Tiger Woods father Earl Woods passes - Source: Imagn

Despite Earl Woods' methods during Tiger's formative years, the Cypress Native never stopped sharing a good bond in the future. In an old interview, the legendary golfer shared how impactful Earl was as a person.

While talking to the reporters of USA Today in 2007, Tiger Woods showed his love for his father. As quoted by People, the 82-time PGA Tour winner said:

"My dad was always the person who would plant seeds and give me encouragement but also would say things that would fester inside me that wouldn't come to fruition for a while.

"He was very worldly and deep in his thinking..."

The legendary golfer also shared that he was never afraid of Earl, despite his stature:

"My dad may have been in the Special Forces, but I was never afraid of him..."

Tiger and Earl shared a deep bond that was filled with love and respect. Earl was his first swing coach, who helped him turn the backyard into a practice ground.

Tiger lost his father in 2006 due to cancer. The golfer was devastated by this incident and admitted that he lost his "best friend" and "greatest role model."

